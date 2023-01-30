Ireland's World Cup opener moved due to ticket demand

The Republic of Ireland Women's National Team's opening game of FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 against Australia on July 20th has been moved to Stadium Australia
HUGE DEMAND: Denise O'Sullivan in action for Ireland against Morocco at Marbella Football Center in Marbella, Spain. Pic: Mateo Villalba Sanchez/Sportsfile

Mon, 30 Jan, 2023 - 19:10
James Whelan

The Republic of Ireland Women's National Team's opening game of FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 against Australia on July 20 has been moved to Stadium Australia.

FIFA have officially confirmed the news that the co-opening game has moved from Sydney Football Stadium to the tournament's largest venue following increased demand from supporters.

Tickets for the original fixture had sold out, but the switch to Stadium Australia will see more tickets being made available on public sale via the FIFA Ticketing Portal.

Over half a million tickets have already been sold for this summer's tournament with Ireland ranked ninth amongst the 32 participating nations of ticket purchasers.

Tickets already purchased for this game will remain valid at Stadium Australia.

