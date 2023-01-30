Cork City sign Kevin Čustović from Danish side Vejle

Cork City have made it a Swedish double ahead of the upcoming Premier Division return by recruiting Kevin Čustović on loan from Danish side Vejle.

The arrival of the adaptable 22-year-old, comfortable at right-back or midfield, comes 10 days after Colin Healy brought Varberg BOIS midfielder Albin Winbo to Turners Cross.

Čustović has top-flight experience from the Danish and Swedish leagues, starting out with Västerås SK and his most recent spell coming on loan to Örebro in his native Sweden.

Rebels boss Healy welcomed his latest recruit on a deal for the season which officially kicks off on Friday, February 17 at home to Bohemians: “We have been doing a lot of work to identify signings who will add to the group, and we feel Kevin has the ability to do that.

“He is a versatile defensive player, works hard and has a very good attitude. We are looking forward to welcoming him into the group and seeing him in action.”

Čustović added: “I am very pleased to be joining Cork City and look forward to playing for the Rebel Army; I cannot wait to get started.

“I am a hard-working wing-back; have a lot of passion for the game and I want to do well for the team.

“I am looking forward to playing in front of the fans and I can assure them I will fight to the end in every game for the team.”

Before the Swedish combo, Healy has enlisted the services of striker Ethon Varian, a loan capture from Bohemians, and ex-St Patrick’s Athletic Tunde Owolabi. Celtic goalkeeper Tobi Oluwayemi was also signed to provide competition for Jimmy Corcoran.

Still, further signings are expected for their top-flight return. David Harrington, Mark O’Mahony and Kevin O’Connor have departed from the team that won last year’s First Division and Franco Umeh could be following Harrington and O’Mahony to the UK, with Crystal Palace U23 manager, Irishman Paddy McCarthy, pleased with what he saw of the attacker in last Friday’s friendly against Dundalk.

City continue their pre-season preparations on Monday night by meeting Castleview at O’Sullivan Park in the Munster Senior Cup (7.45pm).