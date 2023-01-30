Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo set to join Bayern Munich on loan

Bayern Munich are closing in on a deal to sign João Cancelo on loan from Manchester City.
Talks are at the final stages after the Premier League champions sanctioned the move because Cancelo is keen on it.
The Portugal international played a key part in City’s title wins of the past two seasons but has been an unused substitute for three of the past five league games and was taken off at half-time in one of the others.
In early November he angered Pep Guardiola with his red card against Fulham and the emergence of Rico Lewis has affected Cancelo’s game time.