I’m lucky to have Aaron Mooy, says Ange Postecoglou

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou declared himself a “lucky man” after Aaron Mooy inspired a 2-0 victory over Dundee United.

Mooy’s cross set up Jota for a 51st-minute opener and he netted from the spot five minutes later following a VAR-assisted penalty for Kieran Freeman’s handball.

Postecoglou was recently branded a “lucky man” by Rangers counterpart Michael Beale because of the money he has had to spend at Celtic but Mooy was a free transfer and has more than proved his worth in recent weeks by hitting five goals since his impressive World Cup displays for Australia.

“He has been great since the break,” former Socceroos head coach Postecoglou said. “I am the least surprised about that.

“It’s one of these things in football that it literally landed at my doorstep. I knew what I was getting. Maybe you can use that term, ‘I’m a lucky man’.”

Postecoglou hailed another midfielder, Callum McGregor, after his skipper made his 400th Celtic appearance in the cinch Premiership win.

“The greatest compliment I can pay him is that he plays every game as if it’s his first. He plays every game as if he’s got everything to prove even though he’s done it all. He trains every day like he is the new kid in the building.

“He is an outstanding individual and a credit to himself and his family.”

Giorgos Giakoumakis was absent again and Postecoglou admitted the Greece striker’s future remains in the balance amid interest from several clubs.

“There are only two days to go and (chief executive) Michael Nicholson’s not taking my calls any more so I’m not really sure what’s going on the background,” he said. “As it stands right now, nothing is definite in terms of his next move. I’m comfortable with the squad. Even if I wasn’t, Michael’s not taking my calls anymore. I think he’s telling me we are done.”

Hearts drew 0-0 with Livingston in yesterday’s other Premiership goalless draw at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

Jim Goodwin’s Aberdeen tenure ended on Saturday as they slumped to another humiliating low, following their Scottish Cup exit at Darvel with a 6-0 thrashing by Hibernian at Easter Road.

Rangers goals from James Tavernier and Glen Kamara earned them a 2-0 win over 10-man St Johnstone.

Ross County leapfrogged Kilmarnock at the foot of the table as they swept aside Killie 3-0 for their first win in eight.

St Mirren maintained their impressive home record with a 1-0 win over Motherwell at the SMiSA Stadium.