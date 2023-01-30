World Cup omission has hit Jarrod Bowen’s form, says David Moyes

David Moyes admits Jarrod Bowen’s form suffered because he was in contention for a place in England’s World Cup squad.

West Ham winger Bowen won four caps last year but ultimately missed out on a spot in Qatar.

He had not scored a goal since October until his timely double secured a 2-0 win over Everton last weekend.

Hammers boss Moyes has urged the 26-year-old to stay among the goals over the rest of the season, starting with Monday night’s FA Cup trip to Derby (7.45pm).

“Last year, in the second half of the season he took over the goalscoring here and got us big goals, in Europe and in the league,” said Moyes.

“To get named in the England squad and probably having a big hope that he would make the squad to go to the World Cup, but he’s not performed well in the first half of the season and I still think he’s got a lot more to go again.

“I think he tried to do so many things correct. He tried so everything he did was right.

“From the start of the season to November he probably didn’t perform well enough in those six to eight weeks.

“He didn’t get goals. If he’d got three or four goals he might have been the one going to the World Cup maybe more so than some others who popped in at the last minute.

“He was so disappointed with himself, gutted that he didn’t do that. I think it was hanging on him a little bit.

“So I’m hoping those goals have given him big confidence to go and show what he can do.”

Derby are unbeaten in any competition since a 1-0 defeat at Ipswich in October and the Rams won their last six ahead of the Hammers’ visit.

Paul Warne joined from Sky Bet Championship side Rotherham in September and was given the task of rebuilding the Rams after they nearly went out of business under their previous owner.

“I can’t imagine that all the fans were dancing a jig if I am being honest,” he said of his appointment.

“But if you want us to build the club from in to out we probably are the right people but we are not as sexy as other people.”

Warne added “We are frtunate because we have got a good team, the lads have bought into what we want to do and we are winning games.”