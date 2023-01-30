FA Cup round-up: Stoke progress after ending Stevenage’s run

Stevenage’s FA Cup run came to an end as they were defeated 3-1 by Stoke on Sunday.

The Potters took an early lead inside two minutes through Jacob Brown and assumed control.

Stevenage levelled in the second half through Villa Park hero Jamie Reid, but their reprieve was short-lived thanks to Josh Laurent’s magnificent effort and then Lewis Baker added a late third with a controversial late penalty.

Fulham and Sunderland drew 1-1 at Craven Cottage. Winger Jack Clarke netted after just six minutes for the visitors but Tom Cairney scored in the 61st minute to level for Fulham.

Leeds eased into the fifth round after a stunner from Jack Harrison helped see off Accrington with a 3-1 win at the Wham Stadium. Junior Firpo and Luis Sinisterra helped ease the pressure on head coach Jesse Marsch.

Kelechi Iheanacho scoring the only goal with a deflected strike as Leicester saw off Walsall, after Youri Tielemans had struck the post from the penalty spot.

Sheffield Wednesday drew 1-1 with Fleetwood. Former Ireland’s Promise Omochere put Fleetwood ahead but the Owls were saved by a Josh Earl own goal to earn a replay.

Southampton saw off Mick McCarthy’s Blackpool 2-1.

Luton and Grimbsy drew 2-2 while West Brom’s fine league form deserted them as they were comfortably beaten 3-0 by fellow Championship side Bristol City. Blackburn drew 2-2 with Birmingham and Burnley were held to a goalless draw at Ipswich.

Meanwhile, in the Championship, Hull manager Liam Rosenior hailed Aaron Connolly as a “natural” in front of goal after he scored twice on his 23rd birthday in the 3-0 victory against QPR.

Rosenior said: “I’ve known him since he was a kid and I love him.

“If he misses the first chance he’ll take the second one. His timing and movement is so good and he’s showed exactly why I wanted to bring him to the club.

“I believe in him. He’s a natural. I think he’s a Hull City player and embodies what this club is about.”

Middlesbrough moved up to third in the Championship as first-half goals from Chuba Akpom and Marcus Forss earned a 2-0 home win over fellow promotion-chasers Watford.

Coventry beat struggling Huddersfield 2-0.