Newcastle confirm signing of Anthony Gordon from Everton

Newcastle have completed the signing of Everton forward Anthony Gordon for an undisclosed fee
ON THE MOVE: Anthony Gordon has moved from Everton to Newcastle. Pic: PA

Sun, 29 Jan, 2023 - 16:25
Phil Casey

Newcastle have completed the signing of Everton forward Anthony Gordon for an undisclosed fee.

The 21-year-old has signed what Newcastle described as a "long-term" deal which is understood to be worth an initial £40million, with £5million of add-ons.

"Since I heard of the interest, I was always convinced Newcastle were for me," Gordon told NUFC TV.

"I think the fan-base and the city really suits me as a person, the way the team are playing under the gaffer at the minute really suits me, and the club just look like they're heading in the right direction."

"I feel like it's a really big step. People haven't seen what I'm capable of yet. I think under the gaffer, and the way the club's going, I can really excel here."

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe said: "I'm delighted to sign Anthony - he's a top, top talent.

"I'm really excited to work with him, to develop him, and I'm looking forward to seeing what he can do in a Newcastle shirt."

Gordon joined Everton's academy at the age of 11 and made his senior debut as a 16-year-old in a Europa League tie in December 2017. He went on to make 78 first-team appearances, scoring seven goals.

<p>CONCERN: Brighton and Hove Albion's Evan Ferguson. Pic: John Walton/PA Wire.</p>

Brighton and Ireland face anxious wait for Ferguson injury update

