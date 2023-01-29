Roberto De Zerbi hopes to keep Moises Caicedo for rest of season

Moises Caicedo was missing from the Brighton squad for their FA Cup match against Liverpool, but boss Roberto De Zerbi still hopes to keep the wantaway midfielder
WANTAWAY: Moises Caicedo wants to leave BrightonS. Pic: Steven Paston/PA

Sun, 29 Jan, 2023 - 14:16
Andy Sims

Moises Caicedo was missing from the Brighton squad for their FA Cup match against Liverpool, but boss Roberto De Zerbi still hopes to keep the wantaway midfielder.

Ecuador international Caicedo has made public his desire to leave the club after Arsenal had a £60million bid for him turned down on Friday.

De Zerbi was asked about the future of the 21-year-old before kick-off.

We hope he stays with us until the end of the season

He told ITV: “Moises is a good guy, we will see tomorrow and the next days what happens. We hope he stays with us until the end of the season.

“In life you can make mistake. For everyone there are many solutions. We will see the best solution for him and for us.”

<p>ON THE MOVE: Aidan Keena. Pic: ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo</p>

Sligo's Aidan Keena moves to English League One club Cheltenham Town

