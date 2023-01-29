Michael Obafemi joins Burnley on loan from Swansea

Irish striker hooks up with Vincent Kompany's promotion-chasing Clarets
Sun, 29 Jan, 2023 - 11:30
John Fallon

IRISH striker Michael Obafemi has joined promotion-chasing Burnley on loan until the end of the season from Swansea.

The 22-year-old will team up with Vincent Company aftrer spending the last 18 months in South Wales scoring 15 goals across 52 appearances for the Swans.

Obafemi spent time as a youngster at Arsenal, Watford and Leyton Orient before joining Southampton in 2016.

After progressing through the academy with the Saints, the attacker made his first team debut in 2018 and became the Club’s youngest goal scorer at 18-years-old in the Premier League with his strike against Huddersfield Town.

Later that year, Obafemi was called up to the Ireland senior squad after representing the Boys in Green from U19-U23 level and made his debut against Denmark as a substitute in a UEFA Nations League clash. The striker now has seven caps to his name, with two goals for the senior set-up.

Obafemi then made the switch to Swansea in the summer of 2021 after five seasons at Southampton and now becomes Kompany’s fourth signing of the January transfer window.

Obafemi said: "I'm glad to be here. It's been a busy few days, but I am just glad that it's finally done now.

"When I first heard of Burnley's interest in the summer I was adamant to come here, obviously it didn't happen then but now I'm here and I just can't wait to play in the Claret and Blue."

<p>Arsenal's Irish star Katie McCabe    (Photo by RONNY HARTMANN/AFP via Getty Images)</p>

