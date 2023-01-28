Denis Irwin makes Man United's 30-year Premier League reunion

Nine of the players who featured in that historic campaign gathered to mark three decades since lifting the title.
Manchester United reunion Pic: @Sharpeyofficial

Sat, 28 Jan, 2023 - 18:34
Cian Locke

Inaugural Premier League champions Manchester United met on Saturday for a reunion to celebrate the 30th anniversary of that 1993 success. With the famous trophy coming along as a special guest.

Alex Ferguson's first English title ended United's 26-year wait for a top-flight win - they finished 10 points ahead of second-placed Aston Villa.

Nine of the players who featured in that historic campaign gathered to mark three decades since lifting the title. And Lee Sharpe captured the occasion in a photo posted on his Twitter account.

Ireland's Denis Irwin was there. Irwin played 40 times in the league for United that season, scoring five times.

Others to show included familiar faces like Bryan Robson, Clayton Blackmore, Mike Phelan, Gary Pallister, Lee Sharpe, Mark Hughes, and Paul Parker.

But one star, who played 41 times in that season, looks very different to his 1993 self. Who can name the bearded figure front left in the modern United team pic? 

Scroll down for the answer. 

The Manchester United team line-up together for a group photograph with Nelson Mandela before a friendly match on July 28, 1993 in Johannesburg, South Africa, Back Row Left to right Peter Schmeichel, Brian McClair, John O'Kane, Steve Bruce, Nelson Mandela, Dion Dublin, Roy Keane, David Beckham, Front Row Left to right Paul Parker, Clayton Blackmore, Denis Irwin, Bryan Robson, Mike Phelan and Darren Ferguson. (Photo by David Rogers/Allsport/Getty Images)
Back: Bryan Robson, Clayton Blackmore, Mike Phelan, Gary Pallister, Lee Sharpe, 

Front: Brian McClair, Mark Hughes, Denis Irwin and Paul Parker

