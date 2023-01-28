Six-nil hammering spells end of Jim Goodwin at Aberdeen

Confirmation of the firing came just 19 minutes after full-time at Hibernian
Jim Goodwin has been sacked as Aberdeen manager   (Photo by Steve Welsh/Getty Images)

Sat, 28 Jan, 2023 - 17:34
John Fallon

Aberdeen have sacked Waterford native Jim Goodwin as manager following their latest humbling, a 6-0 hammering at Hibernian.

After the Dons board gave Goodwin a reprieve after Monday night’s “embarrassing” 1-0 Scottish Cup defeat to sixth-tier Darvel at Recreation Park, there was no coming back from this blow.

Confirmation of the firing came just 19 minutes after full-time.

“Following an unacceptable run of results since the World Cup break, the Club confirms it has parted company with Jim Goodwin and first team assistant manager Lee Sharp with immediate effect,” read the statement after the Dons slipped to seventh in the table.

Goodwin (41) was headhunted from fellow SPFL outfit St Mirren just under a year ago but one win in 10, including a 5-0 thrashing by Hearts, spelt the end for the Irishman.

 

