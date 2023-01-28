Moisés Caicedo asks to leave Brighton for ‘magnificent opportunity’ as Arsenal bid £60m

The Brighton midfielder Moisés Caicedo urged the club to allow him to leave in messages posted on social media on Friday, after Arsenal submitted a £60m bid for the Ecuadorian who has also interested Chelsea.

Graham Potter’s side had a £55m verbal proposal for the midfielder rejected this month and Brighton appeared intent on keeping the 21-year-old this January. With Arsenal pushing for a deal and negotiations at a key juncture, the player appears set on a move away from the Seagulls before Tuesday’s transfer deadline.

“I am grateful to Mr [Tony] Bloom and Brighton for giving me the chance to come to the Premier League and I feel I have always done my best for them,” Caicedo wrote. The 21-year-old also addressed Brighton fans, saying “I hope they can understand why I want to take up this magnificent opportunity.”

“I am proud to be able to bring in a record transfer fee for Brighton which would allow them to reinvest it and help the club continue to be successful,” Caicedo added. “I always play football with a smile and with heart. I am the youngest of 10 siblings from a poor upbringing. My dream always to be the most decorated player in the history of Ecuador.”

Brighton’s current record transfer fee received is £62m – £55m plus £7m in add-ons –from Chelsea for the left-back Marc Cucurella in August 2022. Arteta said this week he wanted to sign a new midfielder because of a knee injury to Mohamed Elneny.

his month, Mikel Arteta’s title chasers have already brought in Leandro Trossard from Brighton for up to £26m, after the Belgian made a public request to leave via his agent. The Polish centre-back Jakub Kiwior has also joined from Spezia for about £22m including add-ons.

After Friday’s FA Cup fourth-round defeat to Manchester City, Mikel Arteta brushed off questions about Caicedo. “You know I’m not going to comment on any players until anything is done,” the Arsenal manager said.

“We’ve been pretty active in the market,” Arteta added. “If something is available the club is willing to try, when it’s reasonable and hopefully a player who can improve our squad.”

Guardian