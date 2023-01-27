Moises Caicedo says he wants to leave Brighton amid Arsenal speculation

Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo has issued a statement saying he wishes to leave the club amid speculation Arsenal are set to bid up to £60million
Moises Caicedo says he wants to leave Brighton amid Arsenal speculation

WANTAWAY: Brighton and Hove Albion's Moises Caicedo during the penalty shootout during the Carabao Cup fourth round match at The Valley, London. Pic: PA

Fri, 27 Jan, 2023 - 22:44
James Whelan

Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo has issued a statement saying he wishes to leave the club amid speculation Arsenal are set to bid up to £60million.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said this week he wanted a midfielder because of a knee injury to Mohamed Elneny. With Arsenal five points clear of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League with a game in hand the manager is determined not to waste the chance to win the club’s first title since 2004.

Arsenal have already raided Brighton to bring in Leandro Trossard in the January transfer window.

In a tweet on Friday night, Caicedo said:

“I am grateful to Brighton. I am proud to be able to bring in a record transfer fee for Brighton which would allow them to reinvest it and help the club”.

“I hope fans they can understand why I want to take up this magnificent opportunity”.

More in this section

Nottingham Forest v Manchester United - Carabao Cup - Semi Final - First Leg - City Ground I’m not Harry Potter! Ten Hag hasn’t waved magic wand to reinvigorate Rashford
Nathan Ake nets winner for Manchester City against much-changed Arsenal Nathan Ake nets winner for Manchester City against much-changed Arsenal
Colin Healy 27/1/2023 Quentin Seedorf edges closer to Cork City deal after another run-out
<p>STRUGGLE: Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has struggled for goals this season. Pic: Mike Egerton/PA</p>

Mohamed Salah is ‘suffering’ due to unsettled forward line – Jurgen Klopp

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.228 s