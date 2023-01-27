Moises Caicedo says he wants to leave Brighton amid Arsenal speculation

Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo has issued a statement saying he wishes to leave the club amid speculation Arsenal are set to bid up to £60million.
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said this week he wanted a midfielder because of a knee injury to Mohamed Elneny. With Arsenal five points clear of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League with a game in hand the manager is determined not to waste the chance to win the club’s first title since 2004.
Arsenal have already raided Brighton to bring in Leandro Trossard in the January transfer window.
In a tweet on Friday night, Caicedo said:
“I am grateful to Brighton. I am proud to be able to bring in a record transfer fee for Brighton which would allow them to reinvest it and help the club”.
“I hope fans they can understand why I want to take up this magnificent opportunity”.