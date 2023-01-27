Moises Caicedo says he wants to leave Brighton amid Arsenal speculation

Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo has issued a statement saying he wishes to leave the club amid speculation Arsenal are set to bid up to £60million.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said this week he wanted a midfielder because of a knee injury to Mohamed Elneny. With Arsenal five points clear of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League with a game in hand the manager is determined not to waste the chance to win the club’s first title since 2004.