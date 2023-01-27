Nathan Ake nets winner for Manchester City against much-changed Arsenal

Manchester City 1 Arsenal 0

An unlikely goal from Nathan Ake helped Manchester City end Arsenal's hopes of a domestic double while putting down a psychological marker for the Premier League title race.

Defender Ake showed the finishing composure of a striker by rolling a shot into the far corner in the 64th minute to settle an intriguing FA Cup fourth round tie between the reigning champions and the team threatening to take their crown.

It was more of a tactical battle than a classic cup-tie but Pep Guardiola's team just edged it to make it seven wins in eight encounters for the Spaniard against his compatriot and former No 2 Mikel Arteta.

It will put City in good heart for when they visit the Emirates in a title showdown on February 15 but a much-changed Gunners team gave then a good run for their money.

Arteta sprang a surprise by making six changes to the team that beat the other Manchester club, United, on Sunday, including changing his goalkeeper and three of his back four.

Matt Turner replaced Aaron Ramsdale, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Rob Holding and Kieran Tierney all came into the defence in place of Ben White, William Saliba and former City star Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Skipper Martin Odegaard was replaced by Fabio Vieira and Leandro Trossard came in for his first start since his move from Brighton, replacing Gabriel Martinelli.

But even though he brought on some of his regulars in the second half, Arteta will have been encouraged by the performances of his squad men who will no doubt be needed in the title run-in. And he will be delighted to have kept City's goal machine Erling Haaland relatively quiet.

Guardiola on the other hand made only two changes, with Stefan Ortega coming in for No 1 keeper Ederson and Ake replacing Aymeric Laporte at left back - and will just be relieved to have beaten the team he labels the best in the country on current form and reach the fifth round of the competition.

Arteta though was the happier manager at the end of a first half when the Gunners were the better side. They created three good chances while frustrating City's attempts to find their usual attacking flow.

New boy Trossard was the Gunners' main danger man in the first period.

He set up Tomiyasu for a shot from 20 yards that Ortega saved well. Trossard then forced an even better save out of Ortega with an angled drive after a run down the left before supplying a dangerous cross that Eddie Nketia flicked just wide at the near post.

City's best efforts came from a curling effort by Kevin De Bruyne that drifted just wide and a couple of dangerous moments from Erling Haaland.

The Norwegian striker was thwarted by Turner who raced off his line after Holding had failed to cut out a through pass and from the loose ball he saw his audacious goal-bound overhead kick comfortably cleared by Tomiyasu.

Holding had been involved in a running battle with Haaland from the first minute and was booked for pulling back the City star just before half-time. And it was no surprise when Arteta replaced him with William Saliba at the break to avoid him picking up a red card.

City suffered an injury blow just before the break when the injury-prone John Stones limped off with a hamstring problem and was replaced by Aymeric Laporte.

Turner did well to cut out a De Bruyne cross early in the second half but with his side struggling to break the deadlock, Guardiola made two more changes with Argentina World Cup winner Julian Alvarez and Kyle Walker on for Riyad Mahrez and youngster Rico Lewis.

Alvarez soon made an impact and had a hand when City ended the stalemate. His long-range shot bounced off the post and was collected by Jack Grealish who stayed patient while holding off two Arsenal defenders before slipping the ball to Ake who rolled home a shot into the far corner for a rare goal.

Arteta responded immediately by sending on Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Martinelli and moments later only a last ditch intervention by Laporte stopped Nketiah from pouncing on Granit Xhaka's superb cross at the far post.

With Martinelli proving a live wire, the Gunners pressed hard and on three occasions City had Ortega to thank for reacting smartly and denying the visitors an equaliser. But they held out to keep their trophy hopes alive on three fronts.

Man City (4-3-3): Ortega 8; Lewis 5 (Walker 57, 6), Stones 6 (Laporte 45, 6), Akanji 7, Ake 7; De Bruyne 7 (Silva 74, 6), Rodri 6, Gundogan 6; Mahrez 5 (Alvarez 57, 7), Haaland 6, Grealish 7.

Unused subs: Ederson, Dias, Phillips, Palmer.

Arsenal (4-3-3): Turner 7; Tomiyasu 6, Holding 5 (Saliba 46, 5), Gabriel 6, Tierney 6 (Zinchenkop 65, 6); Vieira 6, Partey 6 (Lokonga 46, 6), Xhaka 7; Saka 6 (Odegaard 74, 6) Nketiah 6, Trossard 8 (Martinelli 65, 7).

Unused subs: Ramsdale, White, Kiwior, Marquinhos.

Referee: Paul Tierney 7.