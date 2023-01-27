Quentin Seedorf edges closer to Cork City deal after another run-out

Cork City are expected to offer a contract to Quentin Seedorf after the Dutchman played his second trial game in Friday’s 1-0 defeat to Dundalk.

The Rebels kick off their Premier Division return against Bohemians on February 17 at Turners Cross, with manager Colin Healy still aiming to strengthen his squad.

Seedorf – nephew of former Real Madrid and Inter Milan star Clarence – first appeared in a City shirt almost two weeks ago, bagging a goal in the 2-0 win over UCC.

The 22-year-old, a free agent since parting company with Polish second division outfit Zaglebie Sosnowiec last summer, was then spotted featuring for the second string of Bundesliga club Shalke 04.

He has since returned to Ireland and lined up as the sole City trialist in Friday’s warm-up against Dundalk, held on the neutral ground of FAI headquarters in Abbotstown, and his versatility was exemplified by operating as a right-back and left-winger in each half.

The Lilywhites too were slow starters in the transfer market until a recent blitz and one of their newcomers, Scotsman Cameron Elliott, buried the solitary goal after just 30 seconds following a teasing cross from Ryan O’Kane.

In response, Barry Coffey struck the post for City and Nathan Shepperd did well to turn over Seedorf’s drive, which led to a corner that Ruairi Keating headed over.

Six changes were made at half-time, including new arrival, Albin Winbo, and the Swedish midfielder showed his class by bossing midfield.

Shepperd denied Darragh Crowley with a brilliant save before Franco Umeh, switched centrally from the flank for the second half, broke clear a couple of times without applying the necessary finish.

City are due to play neighbours Cobh Ramblers at home in another friendly on February 10 before the competitive action gets underway seven days later.