For those who believe blood money would solve our ills, I have nothing but pity

With Liverpool’s last chance of a domestic trophy possibly about to vanish over the horizon (hope may spring eternal for some) a smile may be way, way out of line right now.

But I must confess; none of this is bothering me in the slightest. Perhaps recent Red performances merely extinguished all hope, and there’s a “laugh or you’ll cry” dealio going on.

If we play like we did last time at Brighton, I’m not sure crying would be an inappropriate response, anyway.

Anybody with a reasonable outlook on football could only conclude that last year’s heroics have taken their toll, that a shorter summer break didn’t help, that injuries and a ludicrous World Cup made matters even worse.

So much for reason, as you tentatively log onto social media. File it away with other extinctions like pterodactyls and the dodo.

Other clubs don’t seem to be having the kind of problems we have. Other clubs didn’t play every possible game last season either, but to the frustrated rebel yellers on Twitter that’s just mealy-mouthed nit-picking.

We all know what happened to Klopp at Dortmund, a lot worse than anything at Anfield. He told them he’d resign at the end of that season, and they said “fine”. That’s not going to happen here.

We boast of how special our club is, but they’re just as grubby as the rest. That’s what will bother me the most; that a man who’s done so much for us might not be allowed to leave as he chooses.

I’m nailing the coffin lid down prematurely, sure, but we’re all thinking it. The impending dread is palpable.

For those screeching souls who believe more money would solve all our ills, no matter whose blood it’s soaked in, I have nothing but pity. It’s a fake allegiance to a club many miles away, something they’ve adopted without knowing the slightest thing about it. To live with no belief must be a terrible thing.

It saddens me when Liverpool themselves rail against the oil-rich clubs, whilst dancing with the devil themselves – in plain sight, too. Partial sale, total sale, what would be the difference?

The game has moved beyond any sense of morality now, which others see as a good enough reason for abandoning what little we have. Liverpool were never innocent along this path to destruction. Some might say they helped grease the wheels all along the line.

I’ll ask another impertinent question; what good is buying as many players as you want, if you can’t keep them fit in the first place?

Klopp isn’t the only coach who insisted on an incessant pressing game, but he’s the poster boy for it. When we can’t do it, because of stamina or because certain individuals think they’re above all that nonsense now, you can see the drop in results. A blind man could. It’s a plummet.

Gakpo’s made an awful start, sucked into the quagmire with an already-struggling team.

The missing quality of Diaz, Jota and Van Dijk would hurt anyone, while others’ subterranean form is damaging us further still.

There’s being supportive, and then there’s twanging on and on about Nunez and his “chaos”. You watch him, and uneasily fear that anything he does well is an accident.

Still, he may end up with the same number of goals as Sadio Mane scored in his debut season. Feel free to clutch that one. Old farts like me can become all precious about that amount of money being spent on ‘potential’, while we whinge further about public transport and the price of milk. It’s a whole different world now, one that’s left some of us far behind.

But we know all the problems, and Klopp is still paid to solve them. Complaints about his bosses, some perfectly justifiable, help him hide from his own responsibilities, and with any manager – no matter how great - there’ll always be a debate about how long gratitude can be stretched out.

For me, it’ll be always. Other opinions are available, stridently so.

Success, they tell you, comes at a price; some would even sell their soul for it. The current form of Arsenal (predicted by no-one) holds out hope that it can still be done the old-fashioned way. It wasn’t that long ago they were finally bouncing Wenger out of the job, so Klopp’s not impregnable by any means.

It just goes to show there’s a straw you can clutch for every eventuality. Football, like life, goes on. What’s the alternative?