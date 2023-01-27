Incessant showers rain off Waterford's Dubai friendly

The club’s press release on January 4 had cited the “sunny shores” of the United Arab Emirates as an attraction of an event that has left many top-flight clubs in the shade.
PRE-SEASON TOUR: Waterford and Fleetwood owner Andy Pilley. Pic: Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

Fri, 27 Jan, 2023 - 15:55
John Fallon

Waterford’s warm-weather pre-season trip has turned into a washout after their friendly against Fleetwood United on Friday was abandoned due to a waterlogged pitch.

Andy Pilley owns both clubs – as well as his League One outfit Fleetwood Town – and the lavish move was designed to best prepare the First Division title favourites for their campaign kicking off on February 17 at Wexford Youths.

But the weather was better back at the RSC in the Irish south-east than the Jebel Ali Resort and Sports Complex – as the club tweet shows.

