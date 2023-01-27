Incessant showers rain off Waterford's Dubai friendly

Waterford’s warm-weather pre-season trip has turned into a washout after their friendly against Fleetwood United on Friday was abandoned due to a waterlogged pitch.
Andy Pilley owns both clubs – as well as his League One outfit Fleetwood Town – and the lavish move was designed to best prepare the First Division title favourites for their campaign kicking off on February 17 at Wexford Youths.
The club’s press release on January 4 had cited the “sunny shores” of the United Arab Emirates as an attraction of an event that has left many top-flight clubs in the shade.
I can’t believe I am writing this…— Waterford FC (@WaterfordFCie) January 27, 2023
The match in Dubai - yes Dubai - between Waterford FC and @FleetwoodUnited has been abandoned due to a waterlogged pitch ❌#WaterfordFC pic.twitter.com/GoONryK2IY
But the weather was better back at the RSC in the Irish south-east than the Jebel Ali Resort and Sports Complex – as the club tweet shows.