Everton set to appoint former Burnley boss Sean Dyche as new manager

The relegation-threatened Premier League club’s preferred option of ex-Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa flew into London for talks on Thursday but reports suggest he has turned down the opportunity
Everton set to appoint former Burnley boss Sean Dyche as new manager
Sean Dyche is set to return to work (David Davies/PA)
Fri, 27 Jan, 2023 - 10:02
Carl Markham

Former Burnley manager Sean Dyche has emerged as the favourite to replace Frank Lampard at Everton.

The relegation-threatened Premier League club’s preferred option of ex-Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa flew into London for talks on Thursday but reports suggest he has turned down the opportunity, having previously expressed concern about the suitability of the squad for his methods.

Frank Lampard was sacked by Everton on Monday (Peter Byrne/PAO

Dyche, sacked by the Clarets last April before the club failed to stay in the Premier League, was always on a shortlist drawn up by Everton after Lampard was sacked on Monday and it is understood he now looks to be appointed within the next 24 hours.

On the field wantaway winger Anthony Gordon, absent from training for the last three days as he tries to push through a move to Newcastle, arrived at the club’s Finch Farm training complex on Friday.

More in this section

Dundalk v Finn Harps - SSE Airtricity League Premier Division David McMillan: 'I’ve half a mind to retire and half a mind to see what’s out there'
Wigan Athletic v Luton Town - Sky Bet Championship - DW Stadium Kolo Toure sacked by Wigan after less than two months in charge
Birmingham City v Luton Town - Sky Bet Championship - St Andrew's Southampton sign full-back James Bree from Luton
EvertonPlace: UK
<p>DUMPED OUT: Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo. Pic: AP </p>

Ronaldo's Al Nassr knocked out of Saudi Super Cup

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.245 s