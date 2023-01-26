Obafemi on verge of joining Premier League-bound Burnley

Michael Obafemi is undergoing his medical at Burnley as the Premier League-bound outfit close in a loan deal for the Republic of Ireland striker with an option to buy.
Swansea City manager Russell Martin was willing to part with the 22-year-old in this window once Vincent Kompany’s side stumped up the asking price and it’s understood a fee of €4m will be paid in the summer after his temporary spell expires.
Obafemi, who reached double figures of goals for the Swans last season after joining from Southampton on a €2.4m deal, has long been a target for fellow Championship outfit Burnley. Obafemi has scored twice in his seven appearances for Ireland.
The side, marshalled in midfield by Ireland schemer Josh Cullen, are runaway leaders and 18 points clear of third place Watford in the chase for automatic promotion.
Kompany has been beefing up his resources ahead of their Premier League return, with Obafemi following fellow striker Lyle Foster into the club this week.
Heading out of Turf Moor is another Irishman, Luke McNally, on a loan deal. He will join fellow Championship outfit Coventry City, who have also swooped for Preston North End attacker Sean Maguire.
Obafemi’s exit could prompt Swansea City to up their interest in Rotherham United regular Chiedozie Ogbene but the Corkman isn’t their only target for firepower.