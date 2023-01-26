Former Cork City striker Seani Maguire swaps Preston North End for Coventry City 

Former Cork City striker Seani Maguire has completed a move to join Coventry City from Preston North End.

Maguire (28) has signed a deal until the end of the season with Coventry, having netted 22 goals in 159 Championship appearances for Preston during a five-year spell.

Maguire was a fan-favourite on Leeside thanks to his prolific goal-scoring record. He notched 54 goals in 73 games for the club, which grabbed the attention of North End in 2017.

The Republic of Ireland-capped striker has struggled for consistent form in recent seasons, and will be looking to hit the ground running with the Sky Blues.

Coventry City manager Mark Robins said: “We’re very pleased to welcome Sean to Coventry City.

“He is an experienced striker at this level, who has a number of qualities that will help us between now and the end of the season.

“He can hold up the ball well and is adept at bringing others into play.

“He will provide a very good option for us in the forward area, and we look forward to working with him.”

Coventry have also completed the loan signing of Irish centre half Luke McNally from Burnley.