Duncan Ferguson poised to take manager’s job at Forest Green

Former Everton assistant and caretaker holds positive talks
Thu, 26 Jan, 2023 - 10:01
Will Unwin

Duncan Ferguson is set to become the manager of the League One strugglers Forest Green Rovers.

The former Everton assistant manager was approached on Wednesday after the sacking of Ian Burchnall, and positive talks have been held. Forest Green sit bottom of League One, four points from safety, having taken 21 points from their opening 28 matches after promotion.

It would be Ferguson’s first full-time managerial role, after two spells in caretaker charge of Everton. Ferguson, who has a Uefa pro licence, worked under a number of managers at Everton, including Marco Silva, Sam Allardyce, Rafa Benítez and Carlo Ancelotti, gaining valuable experience.

He left the Premier League club in the summer to become a manager after eight years on the staff. Ferguson said then: “It’s been a massive decision for me. An incredibly difficult one but I need to move on, to take that next step in my career and look for that new challenge. Being a caretaker manager has given me confidence to step into management.” Since leaving Everton, Ferguson has rejected a number of management opportunities.

Guardian

