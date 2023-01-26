Football rumours: Chelsea ready to drop interest in Everton’s Anthony Gordon

Chelsea are ready to drop their interest in Everton midfielder Anthony Gordon, the Northern Echo reports. It adds that their transfer rivals Newcastle are adamant they will not become embroiled in a bidding war for the 21-year-old, who has been valued at £60million by the Merseyside club.

Staying with the Magpies, the Telegraph says the club are weighing up Blues forward Hakim Ziyech as a cheaper alternative to Gordon. The 29-year-old has had a mixed time at Stamford Bridge but is going to be pushed out of manager Graham Potter’s first-team plans by new arrivals, the paper adds.