Football rumours: Chelsea ready to drop interest in Everton’s Anthony Gordon

What the papers say
Everton’s Anthony Gordon is in demand (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Thu, 26 Jan, 2023 - 07:07
PA Sport

Chelsea are ready to drop their interest in Everton midfielder Anthony Gordon, the Northern Echo reports. It adds that their transfer rivals Newcastle are adamant they will not become embroiled in a bidding war for the 21-year-old, who has been valued at £60million by the Merseyside club.

Staying with the Magpies, the Telegraph says the club are weighing up Blues forward Hakim Ziyech as a cheaper alternative to Gordon. The 29-year-old has had a mixed time at Stamford Bridge but is going to be pushed out of manager Graham Potter’s first-team plans by new arrivals, the paper adds.

Wolves midfielder Matheus Nunes is on Chelsea’s radar (Mike Egerton/PA)

The same newspaper writes that the Blues are also keen on Wolves midfielder Matheus Nunes. However, they are facing competition from Liverpool for the 24-year-old Portugal international.

And Everton’s hunt for a new manager has hit a roadblock after negotiations with influential Argentinian coach Marcelo Bielsa “reached an impasse”, according to The Independent. The 67-year-old has asked for a package worth over £10m for himself and his staff, but there is also a growing feeling that a number of requests and questions cannot be dealt with in sufficient time.

Social media round-up

Joao Cancelo: The Sun reports AC Milan are one of the clubs monitoring the 28-year-old Manchester City and Portugal full-back.

Pedro Porro: The Guardian says Tottenham are closing in on a deal for the 23-year-old Sporting Lisbon and Spain full-back.

Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal FC - Premier League

Antonio Conte is ‘throwing everything’ at Tottenham trophy tilt – Gary Mabbutt

