Burnley add South African striker Lyle Foster to list of January signings

Vincent Kompany has seen Sky Bet Championship leaders Burnley make a third January signing (Martin Rickett/PA)
Wed, 25 Jan, 2023 - 18:04
Sky Bet Championship leaders Burnley have made another January addition with the signing of forward Lyle Foster.

Attacker Foster signs a deal at Turf Moor until the summer of 2027 and joins from Belgian outfit Westerlo for an undisclosed fee.

He follows Ameen Al-Dakhil and Hjalmar Ekdal in joining Vincent Kompany’s side this month.

South Africa international Foster, 22, started his career at Orlando Pirates before enjoying spells with Monaco, Cercle Brugge, Vitoria de Guimaraes and Westerlo across Europe.

Foster will now add England to his list of destinations and aim to provide competition up front for the runaway leaders.

