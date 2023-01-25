Tipperary goalkeeper Callan Scully signs for Kerry FC

Tipperary goalkeeper Callan Scully has signed for Kerry FC ahead of the 2023 SSE Airtricity First Division season.

The 21-year-old signs from the UCC Senior side who play in the Munster Senior league.

Scully has League of Ireland experience with Limerick FC having previously played for St Patrick's Athletic and Shamrock Rovers at underage level.

Scully played schoolboy soccer with Nenagh AFC and has also played inter-county football for Tipp at minor and U20 levels.

He will provide competition with Austin Stacks goalkeeper Wayne Guthrie, whose signing was confirmed on Tuesday.

Callan Scully said: "I’m delighted to team up with Billy Dennehy and the lads here in Kerry FC. I would consider Kerry a second home, my family own a mobile home in Banna beach and I have spent every summer since the age of 3 here in the Kingdom. I am delighted to be part of this project and it will be an honour to play for Kerry FC in the first season at this level."

First-team manager Billy Dennehy said: "Callan is a player that I have seen representing other League of Ireland clubs over the last couple of years and when he expressed an interest to come into Kerry FC I was interested to see how he would get on. Callan has shown an unbelievable attitude, commitment and desire to be part of Kerry Football Club.

"Being a student at University in Cork, he travelled down for training sessions and has trained really well. We are delighted to give him the opportunity to be part of Kerry FC’s first-team group for the 2023 season. Again like all the other young players in the group, I am looking to see how he develops over the weeks and months ahead."