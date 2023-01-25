Stefan Bajcetic admits surprise at his rapid rise at Liverpool

The 18-year-old made his first Premier League start in last weekend’s goalless draw at home to Chelsea in only his 10th appearance.
Stefan Bajcetic admits surprise at his rapid rise at Liverpool

RISING IN RED: Liverpool youngster Stefan Bajcetic has been surprised by his rapid rise (Nick Potts/PA)

Wed, 25 Jan, 2023 - 14:19
Carl Markham

Liverpool teenager Stefan Bajcetic admits his rapid rise into Jurgen Klopp’s first team has surprised even him.

The 18-year-old made his first Premier League start in last weekend’s goalless draw at home to Chelsea in only his 10th appearance.

He made his debut as a 70th-minute substitute in August’s 9-0 win over Bournemouth and his first Champions League outing a fortnight later before returning to the Under-23s for a couple of EFL Trophy games, while still remaining in and around Klopp’s squad.

He scored at Aston Villa on Boxing Day and having impressed in last week’s FA Cup third-round replay at Wolves was retained in the team for Chelsea, with Klopp keen to inject more energy into a midfield which has looked lacklustre all season.

“I’m a little bit surprised to be fair. Last season I was playing Under-18s,” Bajcetic said.

“But I’ve tried to improve and tried to impress here, and if I get an opportunity, I try to take it.

“It (starting against Chelsea) gives me massive confidence. I’ve been training hard and trying to improve throughout the whole season.

“I’m just trying to get the opportunities and when I get them, play good.”

Despite his age, Bajcetic clearly retains the faith of Klopp and looks likely to start again this weekend at Brighton in the FA Cup as Liverpool return to the scene of what the manager called the worst performance of his managerial career earlier this month.

Liverpool’s Stefan Bajcetic, watched by manager Jurgen Klopp, warms up prior to the Emirates FA Cup third-round replay match at Molineux Picture date: Tuesday January 17, 2023.

Klopp has praised the “massive steps” the teenager has made and admitted it would have been unfair to leave him out for bigger names like Fabinho and Jordan Henderson after his display at Wolves.

“He always tells me to do what I do in training, (but) in training you are more confident because you are not in front of 60,000 people,” Bajcetic added.

“It sounds small but it makes a difference to tell me that.”

The youngster has also been learning the ropes from the vastly-experienced Thiago Alcantara, presenting a nice symmetry as the pair’s fathers once played alongside each other at Celta Vigo – the club from which Spaniard Bajcetic joined Liverpool in December 2020, originally as a centre-back.

“He makes everything a bit easier,” Bajcetic said. “He talks to me a lot, in Spanish as well. He gives me confidence and is always trying to help me. I am very thankful to him for that.”

More in this section

Netherlands to face Croatia in Nations League semis, Spain v Italy Netherlands to face Croatia in Nations League semis, Spain v Italy
Republic of Ireland v Bulgaria - UEFA Nations League B Darren Randolph set to join Bournemouth on permanent deal from West Ham
Southampton v Newcastle United - Carabao Cup - Semi Final - First Leg - St. Mary's Stadium Eddie Howe will do everything in his power to guide Newcastle to cup final
LiverpoolPlace: UK
<p>CONFIRMED: Arnaut Danjuma previously played for Bournemouth. Pic: Kieran Cleeves/PA</p>

Tottenham boost attacking options with signing of Arnaut Danjuma

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.258 s