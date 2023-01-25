Netherlands to face Croatia in Nations League semis, Spain v Italy

Ireland's Euro 2024 group stage opponents the Netherlands have been drawn against World Cup semi-finalists in the Uefa Nations League semi-finals
NEW MAN AT THE HELM: Marianne van Leeuwen, CEO of professional football, left, presents Ronald Koeman as coach of the Dutch men's soccer team. Pic: AP Photo/Peter Dejong

Wed, 25 Jan, 2023 - 14:40
Cian Locke

Ireland's Euro 2024 group stage opponents the Netherlands have been drawn against World Cup semi-finalists in the Uefa Nations League semi-finals.

European champions Italy have been drawn against Spain in a repeat of the 2021 Nations League semi-final when Spain advanced to the final where they were beaten by France.

The Netherlands, who are hosting the games, face Croatia in Rotterdam on June 14 with Italy taking on Spain in Enschede on June 15.

The final takes place in Rotterdam on June 18 with the much-maligned third-place play-off taking place on June 17.

Ireland face the Netherlands in the Aviva Stadium on September 10 in a Euros qualifier while Ireland's final group game is a trip to Amsterdam on November 18.

