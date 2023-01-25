Darren Randolph joining Bournemouth on permanent deal from West Ham

Ireland goalkeeper Darren Randolph is on the verge of a permanent move from West Ham to Bournemouth according to reports.
The 35-year-old rejoined West Ham in January 2021 from Middlesbrough but has struggled for game time since.
He has made only ten first-team appearances, the last of which was in May 2021.
The Bray-man has fallen down the pecking order for Ireland with Gavin Bazunu, Caoimhín Kelleher, and Mark Travers all supplanting him.
His last cap for his country was in the Nations League draw with Bulgaria in November 2020. It was his 50th cap.
He will now team up with Travers at Bournemouth with both likely to play back-up to Neto for the number one jersey.
Randolph still has 18 months to run on his West Ham contract. Should the deal be completed Randolph could be available for Bournemouth's Premier League clash against Brighton on February 4.