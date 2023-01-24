Second-half Joelinton strike gives Newcastle advantage in EFL Cup semi-final 

SOUTHAMPTON 0 NEWCASTLE 1

A SECOND half from Joelinton ensured Newcastle United will take an advantage into the second leg of this EFL Cup semi-final, strengthening the belief on Tyneside the club’s 54-year wait for a major trophy could finally be coming to an end.

The forward made up for his failure to convert a close range chance earlier in the clash when he turned home Alexander Isak’s 73rd minute cross.

It took the intervention of VAR to ensure the Brazilian's strike was not pegged back, however. Southampton striker and former Newcastle academy graduate Adam Armstrong thought he had equalised only for the effort to be ruled out for handball.

The home side’s frustration was only compounded by the 86th minute dismissal of Duje Caleta-Car after the defender collected a second yellow card, There was no disguising the significance of this tie to everyone connected with Newcastle. The transformation of the side’s fortunes under Eddie Howe has been dramatic over the last 12 months and a stunning first half of the league campaign has ensured the club has a top four finish firmly in its sights.

The prospect of finally delivering silverware to Tyneside, though, has added another layer of hope and expectation. The last time Newcastle reached a domestic semi-final was in 2005 when they were easily beaten by Manchester United while their previous appearance in the last four of the League Cup came in 1976 when they were beaten in the final by Manchester City.

A favourable draw in the wake of their quarter-final victory over Leicester only fuelled the anticipation that this could be the year the Magpies reach a domestic final for the first time since another defeat to Manchester United, this time in the 1999 FA Cup final.

Howe’s team selection only served to underline the importance of this game with the manager opting to stick with the side that drew at Crystal Palace last Saturday, extending their unbeaten Premier League run to 15 games.

By contrast, Nathan Jones conceded he has other priorities. Defeat to Aston Villa here on Saturday ensured Saints came into this tie rooted at the foot of the league table and with top-flight survival very much the priority.

The domestic cup had provided a source of optimism for Jones who has had a troubled start to life at St Mary’s Stadium since he succeeded Ralph Hasenhuttl.

Hasenhuttl was dismissed in the wake of the 4-1 home defeat to Newcastle in early November and Jones was unable to prevent that losing streak being extended for another four league games before victory at Everton breathed new life into the club’s survival battle.

That win after the morale-boosting FA Cup win at Palace and, unexpectedly, the defeat of Manchester City in the last round of this competition. Jones made four changes to his weekend line-up including first starts for January signings Milav Orsic and Carlos Alcaraz.

Newcastle certainly approached the game with more purpose in the opening stages, quickly forcing Southampton onto the back foot and carving open the home defence when Sean Longstaff delivered a low cross that flew across the face of goal.

And they should have gone ahead when Joe Willock skied an attempted volley high over the bar from close range. And the visitors were convinced they had made the breakthrough in the 39th minute when Joelinton’s effort was ruled out.

Willock was again involved, this time making a string run down the left before cutting inside Lyanco and delivering a low shot that Bazunu did well the keep out. Callum Wilson’s close range follow up was blocked, diverting the ball towards Joelinton who poked the ball home. The celebrations were cut short, however, when referee Stuart Attwell adjudged the forward had handled.

Southampton were forced into a change in first half added time when Pope collided with Moussa Djenepo after racing clear of his box to head clear, clattering the Southampton man in the process.

If Joelinton reached half-time still smarting from the earlier decision, he had no one to blame but himself for failing to make the breakthrough shortly after the restart. Just four yards out as he connected with Almiron’s cross, the forward lifted his shot high over the bar, adding to his side’s growing sense of frustration.

Relieved, Southampton responded well and began to look the more threatening of the two sides and it took two fine saves from Pope to deny substitute Che Adams.

Then breakthrough finally came in the 73rd minute when Newcastle substitute Alexander Isak made his way to the breakthrough before squaring for Joelinton to finish.

Armstrong’s effort was ruled out two minutes later after he turned home from Samuel Edozie’s cross and Newcastle remained untroubled during the final stages.

Southampton (4-2-3-1): Bazunu 7; Walker-Peters 6 (Bednarek 87, 6), Lyanco 7, Caleta-Car 7, Salisu 6; Diallo 6 (Lavia 82, 6), Alcaraz 7; Djenepo 6 (A Armstrong 45, 6), Ward-Prowse 6, Orsic 6 (Adams 57, 6); Mara 6 (Edozie 57, 6).

Subs not used: Caballero, Perraud, Maitland-Niles, Elhounoussi.

Newcastle United (4-3-3): Pope 8; Trippier 6, Schar 6, Botman 7, Burn 6; Guimaraes 6, Longstaff 7, Willock 6 (Saint-Maximin 68, 6); Almiron 7 (Murphy 75, 6), Wilson 6 (Isak 68, 6), Joelinton 6.

Subs not used: Darlow, Lascelles, Ritchie, Lewis, Manquillo, Anderson.

Referee: Stuart Attwell 6