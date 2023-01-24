Mick McCarthy predicting slog towards Championship finish line

Mick McCarthy won’t apologise for having tunnel-vision on achieving his rescue mission at Blackpool.

The Championship club have entrusted the ex-Ireland boss with steering them from the relegation zone by the end of the campaign.

The side McCarthy inherits sit three points off safety, on 26 points, with 19 games remaining. He feels at least 45 is required for that mission to be accomplished.

With an unplayable pitch robbing him of his debut last Saturday against fellow strugglers Huddersfield Town, McCarthy has an FA Cup tie at Southampton to concentrate on this weekend.

However, he doesn’t hide behind the priorities of the blitz of league fixtures that follow.

Across 17 days, they meet Middlesbrough, Rotherham United, Swansea City, Stoke City and Blackburn.

The 63-year-old has warned expectant fans to be patient as he familiarises with his new squad and tries to snare a few recruits before the window closes next week.

Replacing Rhys Williams, recalled by parent club Liverpool, adds another headache.

“I have to be careful but we might be in the bottom three for a while,” he cautioned, speaking to the Blackpool Gazette on Tuesday.

“What’s important is getting out of it by the end. I look at it like we’ve got to finish one point above three other teams or one goal above three other teams.

“People might say that’s a negative way of looking at it but we’ve got to stay in the league. That’s the long and short of it.

“At this moment, it’s been 44 points over the last two years that’s gone down.

“Three years ago, it was almost 50 I think. One year we were at Ipswich it was over 50-something and we ended up with 60. I don’t see it being that.

“How do I see it? I see it as picking the games off week by week. We’ve got Middlesbrough up first in the league and we’ve got to try and get something there.

“Does it look like we’re going to soar out of trouble? Probably not. Very rarely teams in this position do. West Bromwich Albion have, of course, but with the players they’ve got they were looking at getting promoted before the season got underway.” A player who may profit from Williams’ exit is Andy Lyons, brought to the Seasiders by McCarthy’s predecessor, Mike Appleton, from Shamrock Rovers.

“A bit of luck maybe hasn’t gone our way but hopefully that can change,” said the former Ireland U21 defender, who made his debut in the FA Cup win over Notts Forest, about their survival prospects.

“We have players here and the quality so I’m more than confident.

“I’ve only been in the door for a few weeks but I’ve watched enough matches and I’ve been to a few of the matches.

“We’ve started games well and we’ve played well in some of the games I’ve seen, so that’s an encouraging sign.

“You look at the Sheffield United game. They were joint top after they beat us but we really put a good shift in and possibly could have picked something up from the game.”