Everton setback as Bielsa has doubts and Spurs hijack Danjuma move

Everton could miss out on their first choice to replace Frank Lampard as manager as well as their prospective first signing of the January transfer window, with Marcelo Bielsa having doubts over the job and Tottenham hijacking their move for Arnaut Danjuma.

Bielsa is the preferred candidate of Everton owner, Farhad Moshiri, and has been approached about a Premier League return 11 months after being sacked by Leeds. The 67-year-old, however, needs to be convinced about taking over in the midst of a relegation battle. It is believed the Argentinian coach has reservations over the state of a club that has sacked six permanent managers in just under seven years.