Tim Sherwood urges Newcastle United to sign Evan Ferguson

Tim Sherwood has urged Newcastle United to splash out for Evan Ferguson – comparing the Irish striker to their former legend and teammate Alan Shearer.

Sherwood captained that Blackburn Rovers Premier League winners of 1995 that had Shearer as its focal point and he sees similarities in the rising Brighton and Hove Albion teen.

Ferguson has burst on the Premier League scene since new year’s day, following up his strike against Arsenal with further crucial goals in trips to Everton and Leicester City.

Saudi-backed Newcastle have risen to third and will require reinforcements during this transfer window for the second half of the season if they’re to consolidate a first Champions League qualification since 2003.

As far-fetched as it seems that Roberto De Zerbi will part with his Irish international, Sherwood feels whatever price it takes to prise Ferguson away will be fractional of what value he soars to.

“Didn’t we just mention that Newcastle were looking for a striker?,” the pundit told Australian sports channel Optus Sport, referring to their sale of Chris Wood to Nottingham Forest.

“That might be one there (Ferguson). Go in now.

“There’s no point in getting him after he’s scored 50 Premier League goals because he will be unaffordable.

“Now’s the time you need to pick him out – when they’re ready, they’re ready.”

The former Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa manager cited the weekend departure of Leandro Trossard to Arsenal of €25m as evidence of Ferguson’s stock.

He added: “This boy has emerged and (Leandro) Trossard has been allowed to leave the football club because Ferguson has emerged from nowhere.

“Roberto De Zerbi is obviously looking down at the academy as well and appreciates the qualities of this boy and that finish (against Leicester) is outstanding.

“That’s Alan Shearer in his pomp.

“De Zerbi is excited about this one – I just love this manager, I love him.

“When he first came I was a little bit suspect because I didn’t know anything about him but all of a sudden he’s taken off and the way they play is so attractive. I love him!”