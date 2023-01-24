WATCH: Stephen Kenny's son almost scores incredible rabona goal for Ireland

Eoin Kenny was playing for the Irish Schoolboys U18 side against Australia last weekend.
Eoin Kenny was playing for Ireland's U18s.

Tue, 24 Jan, 2023 - 11:12
Andrew Horgan

Eoin Kenny, the son of Republic of Ireland senior manager Stephen, was inches away from scoring one of the greatest goals you are every likely to see.

The youngster was playing for the Irish Schoolboys U18 side against Australia last weekend when he produced the incredible moment of skill.

A long pass was switched out to him on the right wing and his excellent first touch allowed him to cut inside two of his opponents.

The ball took a slight nick off a defender on the edge of the penalty area to take it behind him but rather than trying to whip his left foot around it, he attempted something more audacious.

"Imagine if this went in?" the FAI wrote on their official Twitter account.

"Incredible 𝗥𝗮𝗯𝗼𝗻𝗮 effort from Eoin Kenny for the Ireland Schoolboys U18 side against Australia this weekend."

From all of 20 yards, it looked certain that the Rabona effort was destined to find the far top left corner of the net.

But unfortunately for Eoin, his teammates and every Irish fan that has seen the footage, it clipped the inside of the post instead before somehow bouncing across the face of the goal and wide.

Had it gone in, there may well have been calls for his father to bring him into the senior side. Still though, it was an incredible attempt.

