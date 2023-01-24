Austin Stacks 'keeper Wayne Guthrie joins Kerry FC

Kerry FC have announced that Austin Stacks goalkeeper Wayne Guthrie has signed for the side for the 2023 SSE Airtricity First Division season
KERRY FC: Wayne Guthrie of Austin Stacks celebrates with supporters after the 2021 Kerry County Senior Football Championship Final match between Austin Stacks and Kerins O'Rahilly's at Austin Stack Park in Tralee, Kerry. Pic: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Tue, 24 Jan, 2023 - 10:37
TJ Galvin

Kerry FC have announced that Austin Stacks goalkeeper Wayne Guthrie has signed for the side for the 2023 SSE Airtricity First Division season.

Guthrie played underage soccer for Kingdom Boys before moving cross channel to Peterborough United. 

He was an U15 international and on his return home he played League of Ireland A Championship as well as playing in the side's FAI Cup run in 2009.

Guthrie is also a talented footballer who a Munster club senior football medal with Austin Stacks as well as two Kerry county championships and an U21 county football title.

He was a two-year Kerry minor who played in midfield and was named Munster minor player of the year in 2008.

Speaking on his move, Guthrie said “Soccer has always been my first love and if Kerry FC had happened years ago I would have given my all to wear the Kerry soccer jersey. I’m delighted that Billy and his team have given me the opportunity to prove I am still able to play and I’m looking forward to the season ahead.” 

First team manager Billy Dennehy said “Wayne is a player that excelled in GAA terms in recent years but before that he represented his country and had a very strong soccer background from a young age. When Kerry FC got the green light, Wayne reached out to us here and expressed a real desire to come in and be a part of Kerry FC. He came in training for a couple of weeks and showed a great attitude and determination and a great desire to be a part of Kerry Football Club. Because of that, we are very happy to give him the opportunity to be involved in the club and I’m excited to see how he adapts to us and the environment and how he performs for the season ahead.”

