Cup upset heaps pressure on Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin

Waterford man Jim Goodwin has vowed to battle on as Aberdeen manager despite Monday night’s “embarrassing” 1-0 Scottish Cup defeat to sixth-tier Darvel at Recreation Park.

Jordan Kirkpatrick’s 19th-minute deflected shot at a tiny but packed Recreation Park put the Ayrshire in dreamland but increased the pressure on Goodwin.

The former Ireland international was already in the firing line following a run of one win in eight games, the latest being a 5-0 pasting by Hearts last week at Tynecastle, and his tenure hit a new low on Monday.

"I do believe I can turn it around, absolutely,” said Goodwin, headhunted by the Dons in February after working wonders on a shoestring budget at St Mirren.

“I have confidence in our squad. We are going through a very difficult period at the moment.

"We are on a poor run of form, but we have to stick together and we have to keep fighting, work hard and put on a good display at Easter Road (against Hibernian) on Saturday.

"The last two results have been extremely disappointing.

“To concede five against Hearts and then to come here and get turned over by a junior team is embarrassing and humiliating for everyone connected to the club and we can only apologise.

"I speak on behalf of everyone, the staff and the players. and we are extremely embarrassed by what happened tonight, although I think that is a bit disrespectful of Darvel.

“We will have a meeting with the players and make sure we come out fighting at Easter Road at Hibernian; it is as simple as that."

Darvel boss Mick Kennedy masterminded arguably the biggest upset in the history of the competition, setting up a meeting with Falkirk in the fifth round.

He said: "It is a remarkable achievement to be fair. Fair play to the lads, we have been driving that message about having belief in themselves and a collective group.

"I think this probably the biggest ever shock and what a moment for the guys in their careers.

"History makers and what an achievement.”