Cup upset heaps pressure on Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin

The Dons were dumped out by minnows, Darvel.
Cup upset heaps pressure on Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin

PRESSURE: Jim Goodwin, who insists he just needs time to complete Aberdeen's "transition". Picture: Steve Welsh/PA Wire.

Tue, 24 Jan, 2023 - 09:28
John Fallon

Waterford man Jim Goodwin has vowed to battle on as Aberdeen manager despite Monday night’s “embarrassing” 1-0 Scottish Cup defeat to sixth-tier Darvel at Recreation Park.

Jordan Kirkpatrick’s 19th-minute deflected shot at a tiny but packed Recreation Park put the Ayrshire in dreamland but increased the pressure on Goodwin.

The former Ireland international was already in the firing line following a run of one win in eight games, the latest being a 5-0 pasting by Hearts last week at Tynecastle, and his tenure hit a new low on Monday.

"I do believe I can turn it around, absolutely,” said Goodwin, headhunted by the Dons in February after working wonders on a shoestring budget at St Mirren.

“I have confidence in our squad. We are going through a very difficult period at the moment.

"We are on a poor run of form, but we have to stick together and we have to keep fighting, work hard and put on a good display at Easter Road (against Hibernian) on Saturday.

"The last two results have been extremely disappointing.

“To concede five against Hearts and then to come here and get turned over by a junior team is embarrassing and humiliating for everyone connected to the club and we can only apologise.

"I speak on behalf of everyone, the staff and the players. and we are extremely embarrassed by what happened tonight, although I think that is a bit disrespectful of Darvel.

“We will have a meeting with the players and make sure we come out fighting at Easter Road at Hibernian; it is as simple as that."

Darvel boss Mick Kennedy masterminded arguably the biggest upset in the history of the competition, setting up a meeting with Falkirk in the fifth round.

He said: "It is a remarkable achievement to be fair. Fair play to the lads, we have been driving that message about having belief in themselves and a collective group.

"I think this probably the biggest ever shock and what a moment for the guys in their careers.

"History makers and what an achievement.”

More in this section

Everton v Leeds United - Premier League Marcelo Bielsa in Everton’s thoughts to replace sacked Frank Lampard 
Mexico v Poland - FIFA World Cup 2022 - Group C - Stadium 974 Arsenal confirm Jakub Kiwior signing
Republic of Ireland v Serbia - FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifier Anthony Barry could make Ireland return for Euro campaign
<p>RECORD BREAKER: Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates after scoring his team's goal during the Premier League match against Fulham at Craven Cottage. Pic: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images</p>

Harry Kane equals Spurs record as his goal downs Fulham

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.247 s