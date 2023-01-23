Harry Kane equals Spurs record as his goal downs Fulham

Fulham 0 Spurs 1

Harry Kane became Tottenham’s joint all-time leading goal-scorer along with Jimmy Greaves by helping his side to a 1-0 victory over Fulham.

Kane’s excellent finish in added time of the first half put an end to Tottenham’s two-game losing run and generated some much-needed positivity around the club amid speculation around boss Antonio Conte’s future along with frustration with chairman Daniel Levy.

That anger was voiced throughout the game by the travelling support, who made their feelings towards Levy quite clear while simultaneously showing appreciation for their current manager by singing his name.

Matters were not helped by a typically slow start from Spurs, who invited on the pressure from a buoyant Fulham side who had lost just once since the Premier League season resumed – a 1-0 defeat to high-flying Newcastle.

Tottenham struggled to keep hold of the ball in the opening stages, with Christian Romero guilty of conceding possession on several occasions.

But it was Heung-Min Son who was robbed in the middle of the park which presented Bobby De Cordova-Reid with the chance to test Hugo Lloris with a dipping shot from distance on nine minutes.

Harrison Reed then went close to opening the scoring on 19 minutes when he turned Andreas Pereira’s cross towards goal and forced a good save out of Lloris.

Fulham continued to threaten and the prolific Aleksandar Mitrovic headed just wide six minutes later when he met Kenny Tete’s cross from the right.

But the danger signs were there for the home side with Spurs gradually improving as the game went on, Kane firing just over the bar from distance on 33 minutes after a fine solo run forward.

That was quickly followed by Emerson Royal forcing Bernd Leno into a good stop at his near post after some excellent work from the dangerous Dejan Kulusevski down the right.

And Spurs’ improved end to the first half was rewarded with an opening goal when Kane turned away from Tim Ream and bent a fine finish into the bottom corner beyond a helpless Leno.

Kane, in his 300th Premier League game, spurned a golden chance to break Spurs’ all-time goal-scoring record in the second half when Ben Davies nodded the ball back across goal for the striker to have a free header from a few yards out, which found a diving Leno.

Fulham struggled to threaten Spurs in the second half, with the away side maintaining control of the game by keeping possession of the ball and protecting their lead.

But Mitrovic could have equalised for his side when he rose high to get his head on substitute Tom Cairney’s cross, which went just over the bar.

There was another chance for Kane to surpass Greaves, this time controlling with his chest before powering a volley wide of the target.

Fulham substitute Manor Solomon later threatened with a curling effort which Lloris tipped wide late on to secure an important three points for his side.

But the chants of Levy out which echoed from the away end with the final whistle approaching and after it was blown were a reminder that there are still bigger issues remaining at the club, which do not seem to be going anywhere any time soon.

Fulham (4-2-3-1): Leno 7, Tete 7 (Solomon 79’), Diop 7, Ream 6, Robinson 7, Palhinha 8, Reed 6 (Cairney 65’), De Cordova-Reid (Wilson 87’) 6, Pereira 6, Willian 6, Mitrovic 6 (Vinicius 87’).

Tottenham Hotspur (3-4-3): Lloris 7, Romero 7, Dier 7, Davies 7, Royal 7, Hojbjerg 7, Bentancur 7, Perisic 7, Kulusevski 7 (Bissouma 90’), Kane 8, Son 6 (Richarlison 75’).

Referee: Paul Tierney 7.