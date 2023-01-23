Arsenal confirm Jakub Kiwior signing

The left-sided central defender has signed a long-term contract, with the fee reported to be in the region of £21m (€23.9m).
Arsenal confirm Jakub Kiwior signing

LONDON CALLING: Jakub Kiwior featured for Poland at the World Cup in Qatar. 

Mon, 23 Jan, 2023 - 19:58
Jim van Wijk

Arsenal have announced the signing of defender Jakub Kiwior from Italian side Spezia.

The 22-year-old featured for Poland at the World Cup in Qatar and was in the stands at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday evening to watch his new side beat Manchester United.

Kiwior, who had a spell in Belgium with Anderlecht earlier in his career, moved to Serie A from MSK Zilina in August 2021, and made 43 appearances during his time with Spezia.

Arsenal said Kiwior, a left-sided central defender, had signed a long-term contract, with the fee reported to be in the region of £21m (€23.9m).

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta told the club's website: "It's great that Jakub is joining us. He's a young versatile defender who has shown huge potential and qualities with Spezia in Serie A and also at international level with Poland.

"Jakub is a player who will give us strength and quality to our defensive unit. We welcome Jakub and his family to Arsenal and look forward to working with him."

Arsenal sporting director Edu added: "We're delighted to have completed the signing of Jakub Kiwior. He's a young talent who we've been monitoring for a while now."

More in this section

Ronald Koeman rekindles his love of game for Euro battle with France and Ireland Ronald Koeman rekindles his love of game for Euro battle with France and Ireland
West Ham United v Everton - Premier League - London Stadium Everton sack manager Frank Lampard after calamitous run of defeats
Republic of Ireland WNT Home-Based Training Savannah McCarthy latest Republic of Ireland international to join Shamrock Rovers
<p>RECALLED: Liverpool have recalled Rhys Williams from a loan spell at Blackpool (Tim Goode/PA)</p>

Liverpool recall defender Rhys Williams from loan spell at Blackpool

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.25 s