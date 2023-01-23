Ronald Koeman rekindles his love of game for Euro battle with France and Ireland

Ronald Koeman intends to be in the Netherlands dugout for the full European Championship campaign that includes two matches against Ireland.

Considered one of the country’s greatest players, an integral part of their Euro ’88 winning team, Koeman shipped flak for walking out of the national job two years ago.

The escape clause that paved the way for exit to Barcelona doesn’t figure in his second stint – coming in to succeed Louis van Gaal.

His predecessor and what many deem his mentor saw his 20-match unbeaten run ended by eventual World Cup champions Argentina on penalties at the quarter-final in December.

They open the journey back to the stage of their crowning glory of 35 years ago, Germany, by visiting World Cup runners-up France in Paris on May 24 and don’t face Ireland till September and November due to their involvement in the Nations League finals in June.

“The way I left was allowed due to the clause in my contract, so it would be crazy to me if they were not happy with the way that went,” Koeman said at his unveiling on Monday when asked if his employers were hesitant in offering him a second chance.

“After Barcelona, I was done with being a coach; the daily pressure and the difficulties.

“But I am a football man. Doing nothing at all wouldn't suit me either. I am getting another chance and I think that is very nice.

“Those two years in the job with the group gave me so much joy. The whole atmosphere around the Dutch national team was not very positive and it quickly got better.

“Being busy with football and preparing things with your staff and then working together for about 10 days.

“I now have to demonstrate I can be a successful coach who is successful at a major tournament. The first step is qualifiers for the European Championship that begins in March.” Koeman didn’t get to tournament level during his first stab, leading them to qualification for the 2020 Euros before his departure but was there for the 2021 Nations League final against Portugal.

For all the strides made by Van Gaal, his style was considered conservative. Koeman has promised a revamp, firstly declaring a switch to four defenders, and intends optimising a squad backboned by captain Virgil van Dijk, Frenkie de Jong in midfield and new Liverpool recruit Cody Gapko.

“I saw moments in matches when I thought, ‘This can be different, this must be different,’” said Koeman, who turns 60 just three days before their trip to Stade de France.

“In the Netherlands we try to play — and that is often the most difficult path — good, attractive, attacking soccer.

“The selection has changed little by little but there are still a lot of guys we already worked with from 2018 to 2020.

“I have sometimes changed my system, but in the basic system I want to play with four defenders.” “I think it can be done differently and I want to do it differently.”