Savannah McCarthy latest Republic of Ireland international to join Shamrock Rovers

Shamrock Rovers have recruited another Irish international for their national league return as Kerry native Savannah McCarthy joins the Tallaght outfit.

Collie O’Neill had snapped up Áine O’Gorman and Stephanie Roche from Peamount United and fellow internationals from double winners Shelbourne Abbie Larkin, Amanda Budden and Jess Gargan from Shelbourne as the lure of secure, professional contracts proves a game-changer 12 years into the league’s evolution.