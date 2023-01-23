Savannah McCarthy latest Republic of Ireland international to join Shamrock Rovers

The Kerry native is currently recovering from a cruciate ligament injury.
Savannah McCarthy latest Republic of Ireland international to join Shamrock Rovers

DONE DEAL: Savannah McCarthy, left, and Rebecca Watkins during a Republic of Ireland home-based training session at FAI Headquarters in Abbotstown, Dublin.

Mon, 23 Jan, 2023 - 13:44
John Fallon

Shamrock Rovers have recruited another Irish international for their national league return as Kerry native Savannah McCarthy joins the Tallaght outfit.

Collie O’Neill had snapped up Áine O’Gorman and Stephanie Roche from Peamount United and fellow internationals from double winners Shelbourne Abbie Larkin, Amanda Budden and Jess Gargan from Shelbourne as the lure of secure, professional contracts proves a game-changer 12 years into the league’s evolution.

Listowel native McCarthy, who was last with Galway after returning from a trophy-laden spell with Glasgow City, was a regular under Ireland boss Vera Pauw till she suffered a cruciate ligament injury 10 months ago. She faces a battle to prove her fitness for the World Cup in July.

The 25-year-old said: “I am delighted to be joining Shamrock Rovers. The chance to sign for a club with such a professional environment, a top coach and excellent facilities was an opportunity I could not turn down.

“I am really excited about the new challenge and looking forward to getting back on the pitch. I would like to also thank everybody involved with Galway WFC for their help over the past few seasons”.

O’Neill added: “I am delighted Savannah has signed for us; she is one of the best defenders in the country. She will bring a massive amount of experience to our team, and I am really looking forward to working with her”.

