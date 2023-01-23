United hopes gunned down by Nketiah brace

“It doesn't get much better than that.” That was the opinion of Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta after his side came from behind to win this classic with a late, late Eddie Nketiah goal that extended their lead at the top of the Premier League at the halfway stage of the season.

This old rivalry rekindled was as good as it gets as Erik ten Hag's United led early on though Marcus Rashford to threaten Arteta's lead over second-placed Manchester City. The greatest club rivalry in Premier League history sparked back into life in a match for the ages.

Pep Guardiola's champions had applied the pressure by reducing the gap at the top to two points by winning earlier in the day. But two goals from Nketiah and a Bukayo Saka classic outdid Rashford and Lisandro Martinez efforts.

City now trail by five points and Arsenal have a game in hand with a huge 50 points on the board after only 19 matches. United's unlikely surge up the table looks spent.

Arteta reflected: “It has been an extraordinary first half of season and doesn’t get much better than that, but we can get better.”

Asked if his players believed they can become champions, he responded: “I hope they do. Not that they (believe they) are champions, but they are good enough to play against these teams and that they have done it.

“We talked about that in the last two or three days. We know our reality, we know still how much we have to improve, we know what’s taken us to the position we are today and we have to reinforce that every day.”

United manager ten Hag struggled to see many, if any, positives from his side's performance – even though they went toe-to-toe with the form team this season - and was furious with the way they conceded so late on.

He said: “There were too many mistakes. We can’t afford to give away a goal like the third if we are going to win trophies. Our mentality has changed in the last couple of months but this match shows we still have a way to go. Maybe in time I will think more and we will realise we are progressing, but at the moment I am annoyed - we have to have a better mentality to be a top team!”

At least the Dutch coach has an opportunity to get United back to winning ways in a flash with a midweek League Cup semi-final against Nottingham Forest ahead of this weekend's FA Cup Fourth Round tie at home to Reading.

“It is a big week. The players will be up for it,” he reassured United fans in his post-match press conference.

United soaked up Arsenal's expected early assault relatively comfortably and were using Rashford as a regular outlet on the left wing. But the England forward's 17th minute goal was all of his own making. He smartly blocked a Thomas Partey pass and then ghosted past the Ghanaian midfielder to drill an unstoppable low shot inside Aaron Ramsdale's right-hand post from a full 20 yards out.

It was sheer quality and brilliance from Rashford to score his ninth goal since the World Cup. – more than any other player in Europe's top five leagues. To think it is not so long since Rashford was struggling to get a game at United and was strongly linked with a move to Arteta's side.

Arsenal captain Odegaard instantly urged the home support to raise the noise and inspire Arsenal back into the match. It worked – on and off the pitch – as not a single head seemed to drop and Arsenal set about getting back on level terms.

And that is just what they achieved in only seven minutes.

Not for the first time Arsenal made headway attacking down United's right and it was from that ring Granit Xhaka planted a firm cross to the edge of the six yard area where Nketiah rose with purpose and confidence to head decisively down into the back of De Gea's net.

Game on.

Scott McTominay, drafted in for the suspended Casemiro, was next on target as he had a long range effort saved by Ramsdale at full stretch.

Arsenal were edging it but Rashford was on form. The booked Ben White made way for Japan defender Takehiro to take care of him from the start of the second half, which began with the same intensity as the first had finished.

It also featured Arsenal as still just the stronger side, but nothing could prepare players or fans alike for the way Saka shot Arsenal into the lead.

The irrepressible youngster had been having his customary good game but his goal was at another level. Christian Eriksen backed off a touch to allow Saka on to his favourite left foot and he shot with unerring accuracy from a good five yards outside the right hand corner of the United penalty area.

Arsenal's celebrations seemed to last an eternity, but United were unbowed and nearly equalised instantly through Rashford. Ramsdale saved that effort superbly but he was at fault when United did level, in the 59th minute, when he failed to punch clear from a corner and Martinez threw himself at the loose ball to head over Gabriel on the goal-line.

Blow for blow, tackle for tackle, goal for goal. Just like the 'old days.' It all it was missing was a red card and a punch up.

Saka so nearly settled it 20 minutes from time with a repeat strike of his goal - only this time his deflected effort clipped a post and flashed wide.

United were suddenly hanging on for as point as Leandro Trossard was introduced for the closing stages.

The clock showed 90 minutes when Nketiah flicked a close range effort beyond De Gea's reach after excellent work by the outstanding Alex Zinchenko.

ARSENAL: Ramsdale 6, White 5 (Tomiyasu 45), Partey 6, Gabriel 6, Saka 8, Odegaard 8 (Holding 90), Martinelli 7 (Trossard 83), Saliba 7, Nketiah 8, Xhaka 7, Zinchenko 8.

Subs not used: Turner, Tierney, Smith Rowe, Vieira, Sambi Lokonga, Marquinho.

MAN UTD: De Gea 6, Martinez 8, Fernandes 7, Rashford 8, Eriksen 6, Varane 7 (Garnacho 90), Antony 6 (Fred 71), Shaw 6, Weghorst 6, Wan-Bissaka 7, McTominay 6.

Subs not used: Heaton, Lindelof, Maguire, Malacia, Pellistri, Elanga, Mainoo.

Ref: Anthony Taylor 6.

Att: 60,325