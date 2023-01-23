Eddie Nketiah's ready to go the distance for Gunners

There is something gloriously satisfying in the thought that Eddie Nketiah might soon be in possession of a Premier League winner's medal.

Just like Leicester in 2016, the 23-year-old simply isn't supposed to be where is he is - playing and scoring for the undisputed league leaders, the no-longer-underdogs who believe they will win, even if it takes every second of the 90 minutes available.

Nketiah began the season as Mikel Arteta's back-up option, to come on for the superstar striker whenever he needed a rest.

Youth product Nketiah, a first team fringe man at the Emirates since 2017, almost left as a free agent last season; only the January jettisoning of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang opened the door suddenly and unexpectedly for him.

Eight months and one World Cup later, Nketiah finds himself at last the main man at the Emirates Stadium when it comes to goals, all thanks to Gabriel Jesus' absence through injury. When Arteta declared just a few weeks ago that Nketiah was ready to fill the breach it sounded nothing but the sort of statement a manager would say while machinations to bring in another costly replacement whirred in the background.

That has yet to come to pass and it seems the stars really are aligning themselves to spell 'Arsenal - champions' come May. The man whose role it was to warm the bench has now scored 19 goals times in his last 26 starts in all competitions, including 13 in his last 13 starts at the Emirates Stadium thanks to this match-winning double.

Arteta's side are also bouncing because of the buoyancy of Bukayo Saka, who scored a fine goal himself to make it 2-1. The England forward had been informed beforehand that only Thierry Henry and Freddie Ljungberg had scored three goals for the Gunners in Premier League clashes with United, but he was handily placed on two. "Challenge accepted" was the response both verbally and then on the pitch: "Hello Freddie, hello Thierry - I'm happy." was his cheeky verdict afterwards.

The wide man with the even wider smile was a constant menace on the right and gave England team-mate Luke Shaw a torrid time.

Saka had more in common with another United man in the England ranks of course, not least because he and Marcus Rashford were racially abused in the aftermath of the European Championship final loss to Italy two years ago when both missed shoot-out spot-kicks.

Rashford's form dipped for a while after that but right now there is no hotter striker in any of Europe's big five leagues. His goal to put United 1-0 up - Thomas Partey won't want to see replays of him giving the ball away and then being nutmegged by Rashford - was his ninth in as many games since returning from Qatar. England benched him for the crunch match against France, which is looking like more and more of a poor call by Gareth Southgate.

At 2-2, when Lisandro Martinez stooped to capitalise on a poor punch from Gunners goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, it appeared as though the pendulum had swung significantly towards Erling Braut Haaland and Manchester City, who had swatted Wolves aside earlier thanks to the Norseman's hat-trick.

Nketiah's VAR-approved flick of a leg changed all that though and it meant the Gunners had finally beaten a top-four rival this season.

They fell to defeat at United in September - still their only league loss - and failed to beat Newcastle at home at the start of this month - and of course they have yet to play City at all.

The defeat punctured a Red Devils balloon that had been perhaps over-inflated by a fortune-flavoured derby success the previous week. United could not be denied as genuine title contenders had they won this one but in truth Erik ten Hag's side remain a work in progress.

They faded as an attacking force in the second half after some energetic high pressing in the opening exchanges had led to Rashford's goal - and their manager's insistence on playing out from the back certainly needs plenty of more time on the training ground.

The Dutchman made only one change from the side that had drawn 1-1 at Crystal Palace in midweek and that was in midfield as Casemiro was suspended. Scott McTominay was given the nod over Fred with ten Hag declaring beforehand that he had a "special role" for the Scot. That seemed to be little more than getting involved in the aforementioned energetic high-pressing but it was also noticeable that Christian Eriksen was required to carry out more defensive work than usual for a man of his creative attributes.

The Dane was unable to stop Saka cutting in and finding the bottom corner and looked uncomfortable indeed when Saka tried the same again soon after, with the ball taking a deflection this time and hitting post rather than net.

United have now taken just one point from the two games in which Wout Weghorst has featured, which is pretty much what you might expect if you replace one of the greatest players the game has ever known with a bloke who scored twice for Burnley last season.

Ten Hag has much to ponder therefore but Arteta - booked at long last for his usual touchline antics - might reassure him that binning a big head can eventually pay out big dividends.