Ten Hag regrets unacceptable mistakes

Erik ten Hag blamed defensive mistakes as his Manchester United side went down 3-2 at Premier League leaders Arsenal on Sunday to leave them 11 points off the top of the table.

A run of five successive wins had prompted title talk at Old Trafford but a draw in midweek at Crystal Palace and Sunday's defeat has halted United's charge, with Ten Hag's side undone by late goals on both occasions.

During a post-match interview with Sky Sports, Ten Hag said: “Two games back-to-back really close. It’s hard to accept that you lose in the last stage of the game.

“We made mistakes with all three goals, normally we are better in such situations. It can’t happen.”

United led early through a Marcus Rashford goal and after falling 2-1 behind drew level through Lisandro Martinez.

But Eddie Nketiah's 90th-minute close-range effort sealed a deserved win for Arsenal who dominated the second half.

"It was a great game with a lot of tempo and the audience is the big winner," Ten Hag, whose side are in fourth place behind Newcastle United on goal difference, told the BBC.

"Two top teams but of course we are disappointed when you lose this game at a late stage. All the goals we conceded today are mistakes -- it can't happen."

United were guilty of allowing Nketiah a free header after needlessly conceding a corner and then stood off Bukayo Saka as he fired Arsenal ahead early in the second half.

They rode their luck late on but Nketiah flicked home from in front of goal in the 90th minute.

"Even last week, we were so hard to beat in such situations. Today we were not. All three goals, we could have avoided," Dutchman Ten Hag said. "They are very good on the ball but we are a good defending team.

"There were not a lot of open chances. We made mistakes which we cannot make. This game was decided by small details but also the decision making. That is hard to accept.

"I want to win. It is not good enough. We want to be the number one but not if we make mistakes. That is clear and what I told them."

Defender Luke Shaw felt United's lack of initiative in the second half meant they deserved to lose.

“In the second half we deserved that, we were a bit passive and let them control the game completely,” he said. “To concede right at the end is gutting. We were fighting to the last second but we have to concentrate for the full game and one lapse in concentration could cost you a goal.

“Always coming to the Emirates, they start really fast. We had a bit more control in the game, aggressive and winning the ball high up but we backed off in the second half and they had chance after chance. They were going to have one more chance late on.

“You have to give them credit for what they have done this season, they deserve to be at the top how they are playing. There is a long way to go and we have to focus fully on our next game, a big semi-final coming up."

United face Nottingham Forest in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final on Wednesday.

Reuters