Evan Ferguson’s impact getting noticed

Those who have followed his progress since he was given his senior debut by Bohemians at the precocious age of just 14 might not be surprised at the stunning impact Ferguson is now having in the Premier League
SCORING STREAK: Brighton and Hove Albion's Evan Ferguson (left) celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at the King Power Stadium, Leicester. Pic: Mike Egerton/PA Wire

Mon, 23 Jan, 2023 - 06:55
Tim Nash, King Power Stadium

Premier League: Leicester City 2 Brighton and Hove Albion 2 

Evan Ferguson is giving a whole new meaning to the phrase ‘Fergie time’.

Ask the 18-year-old what that is and you’ll receive a puzzled glance – it was coined before the Brighton and Hove Albion teenager was born, when Manchester United developed a habit of scoring late goals under legendary manager Alex Ferguson.

But the spin his gifted namesake from Bettystown, County Meath is putting on it promises to be just as dramatic.

Those who have followed his progress since he was given his senior debut by Bohemians at the precocious age of just 14 might not be surprised at the stunning impact Ferguson is now having in the Premier League.

Displaying strength and vision beyond his tender years, he is at a similar level to Wayne Rooney and Robbie Keane at the same age, though his heading and two-footed ability are better than both.

Maturity normally comes with age yet this kid has it in spades, while the awareness and finishing he possesses are talents that cannot be taught.

Ferguson’s deft header that provided the 88th-minute equaliser to earn Brighton a deserved point at King Power Stadium made it three goals and two assists in his five Premier League appearances this season.

Ferguson’s minutes-per-goal involvement ratio of 40 is the best of any player to have played 90-plus minutes in the competition this term.

“That’s what I do when I come on the pitch – try to make an impact,” said Ferguson. “I just try to do my job whenever the gaffer calls on me and it seems to be going in for me at the minute.

“We’d conceded just before I came on so it was just a case of trying to get a goal to get us back into the game. I try my best and I think every striker wants to score goals so that’s what I came on and tried to do."

The point made it 16 out of the last 24 available for Roberto De Zerbi’s side to maintain their impressive run under the Italian which put them up to sixth in the Premier League table.

They also have a game in hand over three teams around them, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur above and Fulham, who they lead on goal difference.

Brighton led through Kaoru Mitoma’s stunning shot – the Japan international’s fourth goal in six games – but found themselves trailing after Marc Albrighton and Harvey Barnes fired Leicester level then ahead.

But there was a real desire from Brighton to get themselves back into the game and, after Solly March missed a golden chance and Danny Welbeck had a penalty appeal waved aside, it was little surprise when Ferguson met Pervis Estupinan’s cross two minutes from time.

“I think that’s the belief and the confidence we have at the minute. It goes through the whole squad,” added Ferguson.

“We know it (the game) isn’t over so we always have a chance and we got the point.” 

LEICESTER (4-3-3): Ward 5; Castagne 5, Amartey 6, Faes 5, Thomas 5; Tielemans 6, Mendy 6, Dewsbury-Hall 6 (Maddison 69, 6); Praet 5 (Albrighton 35, 7), Vardy 5 (Daka 86, 5), Barnes 7.

BRIGHTON (4-2-3-1): Sanchez 5; Gross 5, van Hecke 6 (Lamptey 78, 5), Dunk 5, Estupinan 6; Caicedo 6, MacAllister 6; March 5, Lallana 5 (Veltman 30, 5), Mitoma 7; Welbeck 6 (Ferguson 66, 8).

Referee: Thomas Bramall 7/10 

