No talks on Vera Pauw contract extension

Vera Pauw could enter the final weeks of her contract at the summer World Cup after the FAI admitted talks on an extension have been parked.

The Dutchwoman revealed in 2019 she was considering retirement from coaching until then FAI chief Noel Mooney convinced her to fill the void left by Colin Bell’s abrupt exit.

Pauw’s deal was extended last year, covering the campaign due to conclude against Nigeria in the final group game on July 31 unless Ireland split either co-hosts Australia or Olympic champions Canada for a last-16 slot.

Unlike the previous hierarchy, who dished out contracts to managers that had to be paid off when sacked, the new FAI regime has operated a campaign-to-campaign policy.

Protracted negotiations with Jim Crawford over rewarding his breakthrough of a maiden playoff for the U21s that began last June only concluded over the weekend with an announcement.

That approach exposes the risk of losing Pauw, the former Scotland and Netherlands coach basking in global praise for breaking Ireland’s qualification drought.

No exemption applies, with the convenient excuse of distractions floated to justify.

“While Vera and I speak on a regular basis, we haven’t talked about her future beyond her current contract,” said FAI chief executive Jonathan Hill.

“She and I both want her to concentrate as much as possible on the upcoming tournament. They have a friendly in February, followed by games in April and July to be confirmed.

“That’s what Vera is completely concentrating on and I think that’s right. At the moment, she knows, contractually, what the position is.”

Crawford, along with his assistants John O’Shea and Alan Reynolds, are onboard for Euro 2025.

The draw takes place on February 2, qualifiers start in September, before which a double-header friendly in March has been pencilled in and June warm-up tournament in Spain.

Hill echoed the recently-expressed view of Chairman Roy Barrett that senior boss Stephen Kenny should remain at the helm for the potential Euro playoffs in March 2024 if they fail to overcome either France or Netherlands in Group B for one of the two automatic tickets to Germany.

Although far into the distance, automatic passage to the Euros following, in 2028, is in the offing if they are part of a successful hosting bid.

That decision will be made in September but Uefa have been liaising with the group consisting of England, Scotland, Wales and two Irish federations.

“There’s a number of things Uefa have come back to us on by commenting on the initial preliminary bid,” noted Hill.

“Our bid team is meeting next week to review those issues and will go back to Uefa. There’s a whole range of issues, where Uefa will talk to us about what works best for them.”