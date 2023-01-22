‘Like an ice rink’: Emma Hayes fumes after Chelsea v Liverpool abandoned

Frozen pitch forces game to be halted after six minutes.
FROZEN SOLID: Chelsea manager Emma Hayes during the Barclays Women's Super League match at Kingsmeadow, London. Picture date: Sunday January 22, 2023.

Sun, 22 Jan, 2023 - 17:18
The Chelsea manager, Emma Hayes, said “we’ve got to take our game seriously” after their Women’s Super League match at home to Liverpool was abandoned after six minutes due to a frozen pitch.

Hayes said the lunchtime match at Kingsmeadow “should never have started” as she called for undersoil heating to be installed at WSL stadiums.

Heaters were deployed in an attempt to make the pitch playable, but the referee, Paul Howard, having consulted Hayes and the Liverpool manager, Matt Beard, took the two teams off shortly after kick-off.

After addressing the fans a clearly frustrated Hayes told the BBC: “You could see from the opening minutes that it was like an ice rink down the sides.

“It’s not for managers to decide if it’s on – it’s up to the FA and officials. Investment has gone in to surfaces, the next stop is undersoil heating everywhere, we don’t live in Barbados.” “We’ve got to take our game seriously. Yes, we can have our blowers and little pitch tents, but it’s not going to be enough.

“The game should never have started. Everyone wanted to get the game on but when you have got emotions of teams wanting or not wanting to play, that’s when you need a decision from above. The FA weren’t here – they need to be making the decision.”

