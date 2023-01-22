Instant Mudryk impact recalls departed Blues hero Hazard

Premier League: Liverpool 0 Chelsea 0

THE comparisons may be unfair - certainly as far as his new-mate Cesar Azpilicueta was concerned - but a 35-minute cameo from new signing Mykhailo Mudryk briefly had Chelsea fans thinking back to happier days.

It is probably fair to say that those supporters have been waiting for an heir apparent to step forward and fill the place vacated by Eden Hazard in their hearts, when he departed for Real Madrid in the summer of 2019.

Several candidates have tried, and failed, but the manner in which the 22-year-old Ukrainian, signed from under the noses of Arsenal for £88.5 million last week, energised his fans and his team when he came on after 55 minutes, suggested he may be that man.

“I’ve seen a very focused lad with great determination, great ambition,” said Azpilicueta. “It was his first game since November so, for him, it was like pre-season, he played 35 minutes at Anfield so it’s not the easiest debut and I think he did brilliant.

“A great connection with the fans as well. He’s a player who can have that mix between playing good football with his feet and also running the space, You could see his speed.

“He’s very confident. The price tag, I know from the outside it’s there but we players don’t make the prices, it’s a market and when you are in the market you have competition to get players.

“So I don’t think that has to lie on his shoulders. He just has to express himself the way he has been doing. It’s great to see his energy and he will be a very important player.

“It was great to see Mykha playing after he signed with the club, just with two or three training sessions, so a great positive and now we have to keep working because we’re where everything will be decided.”

The Chelsea veteran simply smiled and excused himself when asked if Mudryk reminded him of his former teammate Hazard.

But a couple of darting runs, neat footwork, a shot into the side netting and an intelligent pass which allowed Hakim Ziyech a shot on goal were all hints of brighter days ahead for Graham Potter’s stuttering side.

Mudryk is just one of six signings already made by Chelsea in the current window. Potter may be under pressure at Stamford Bridge, but he cannot say he is going to fail due to a lack of resources.

“It’s always better to have more options, healthy competition brings the best out of every single player,” said Azpilicueta.

“So, of course, when you have, as we had, 10-12 players injured it makes it more difficult. And we are playing every few days so the time for recovery is different in a season which is unique with the World Cup in the middle and different loads on players.

“So we have to adapt and I think it’s important not use that as an excuse and just move forward.

“We had a lot of new players coming in the summer and now in the transfer window so I think it’s important we work on those new relationships."

Both these clubs have struggling to keep pace with the top four places in the Premier League. In the case of Liverpool, veteran midfielder Thiago Alcantara has finally admitted that last season - much of which saw his team competing for an unprecedented quadruple - may have carried a toll over into this one.

“It is not just about physical stuff, it is something psychological because we were so close to winning everything and we just touched it but sadly it went away,” he said.

“For sure, there is a long way to go. We are in a position for the Champions League and FA Cup. We are not in the position we wanted in the Premier League but still we are there and that's good.

“I think the bad moments we have to be together as a team. Last season we had one of the greatest seasons I've ever had in my life.

“This season is not one of the best but it doesn't matter. It is a challenge and I think we have great quality and great guys to sort it out and I am sure we will do that.”

LIVERPOOL (4-3-3): Alisson 7 - J Milner 6 (T Alexander-Arnold 71, 6), I Konate 6, J Gomez 6, A Robertson 8 - N Keita 6 (D Nunez 62, 7), S Bajcetic 5 (Fabinho 82), Thiago Alcantara 6 - H Elliott 5 (C Jones 82), M Salah 6, C Gakpo 6 (J Henderson 82). Substitutes (not used) A Oxlade-Chamberlain, K Tsimikas, J Matip, C Kelleher.

CHELSEA (4-2-3-1): K Arrizabalaga 6; T Chalobah 6 (C Azpilicueta 81), Thiago Silva 9, B Badiashile 7, M Cucurella 7; C Gallagher 7, Jorginho 6; H Ziyech 8, M Mount 7 (C Chukwuemeka 81), L Hall 5 (M Mudryk 54, 7); K Havertz 6 (P-E Aubameyang 81). Substitutes (not used) R Loftus-Cheek, M Bettinelli, K Koulibaly, D Fofana, B Humphreys.

Referee: M Oliver 6 Ends