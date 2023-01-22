Warm weather camp on agenda for Ireland to avoid another Armenia

Last summer’s Armenia roasting has convinced Ireland to undertake a warm weather camp this year, confirmed FAI chief executive Jonathan Hill.

Kenny’s crew were caught cold by the nation ranked 92 in the world as Eduard Spertsyan’s scud in Yerevan crushed the manager’s Nations League group winning target after 90 minutes.

Similar humid temperatures await Ireland when they trek to Greece for their second Euro 2024 qualifier on June 16.

That is a full five weeks after the conclusion of the English Championship, where a rump of Ireland players operate, and the FAI have learnt from last year’s rustiness.

Plans to maintain conditioning and acclimatise for the test against Gus Poyet’s side revolve around a trip to sunnier climes, likely Portugal, and a friendly against local opposition.

“We can’t say where it is because the contract isn’t signed but that’s what Stephen would like to do, and I think that makes sense given the experience we had with Armenia in terms of the heat,” explained Hill on Saturday, switching to football after another eventful meeting of their General Assembly.

“It is going to be very hot in Greece. That is the plan - not to have a full international but in effect a practice game in conditions that will match those in Greece.”

Hill also confirmed that Kenny is in line to have his fourth No 3 coach in time for the qualification opener against favourites France on March 27.

Damien Duff, Anthony Barry and John Eustace have occupied that role at various stages during the manager’s 30-match reign but the post has been vacant since the latter quit to become Birmingham City boss last summer.

Rory Delap, the former Ireland international who was recently released from his coaching post at Stoke City, has been touted as a replacement. The plan is to have someone on the Abbotstown training pitch when the squad assembles for the warm-up friendly against Latvia – also at Aviva Stadium – four days before Les Bleus visit.

“I’m not going to speak for Stephen in relation to that, the names or the process but the answer is yes,” said Hill, confirming the imminence of a backroom recruit.

“Stephen is fully aware of that and it is his desire to have someone in place as quickly as possible.

“I think it would be sensible. We want a full support staff in what is clearly a big year in terms of qualification.”

Less certain is the FAI’s support for Fifa President Gianni Infantino. They will be one of 209 nations represented at the 73rd FIFA Congress in Kigali, Rwanda on March 16 when Infantino is running uncontested for another term.

His reputation for controversy and questionable judgement magnified around the recent World Cup, doubling down on his support for hosts Qatar and producing a litany of gaffes.

The FAI can decide, like Denmark, to vote against or abstain when the ballot for the President’s extension arises.

“As an association, we haven’t discussed it at board,” said McAnaney.

“We know it’s on in Rwanda in Patrick’s week, so I think it will be the agenda of the February board meeting.

“It will be a discussion by the board and I think in the history of the board, consensus has been reached. I don’t think we have had too many votes in three years.”