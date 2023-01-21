Newcastle frustrated by Palace in scoreless draw

Crystal Palace 0

Newcastle United 0

When Newcastle United last conceded a Premier League goal, Rishi Sunak was still in his first fortnight as Prime Minister and the World Cup had not even begun. And even that was an 89th-minuite consolation in a 4-1 win at Southampton.

The Magpies’ formidable defensive strength was on display again as they ground out a goalless draw with an equally obdurate Crystal Palace, with their sixth successive Premier League clean sheet enabling them to move back above Manchester United in order to reclaim third position in the table.

Nick Pope’s superb second-half save from Jean-Philippe Mateta was the key to their latest shutout, and while they rarely looked like making a breakthrough themselves, the fact they remain unbeaten in the league since August says much about their solidity. Having conceded just 11 league goals all season, their push for Champions League qualification is certainly built on firm foundations.

The Magpies were the more threatening side from the off at Selhurst Park, although they struggled to ask serious questions of a well-drilled Palace backline.

Miguel Almiron fired an early volleyed effort into the side-netting after Joe Willock stood up a cross to the back post, but while Vicente Guaita made first-half saves from both Dan Burn and Joelinton, neither shot was especially threatening.

Guaita kept out another effort from Joelinton shortly before the interval, with the Brazilian’s shot through a packed penalty area following a corner striking Tyrick Mitchell on the arm before it made its way through to the Palace goal. Newcastle’s players wanted a penalty, but Mitchell’s proximity to Joelinton’s strike meant they were never going to get one.

At the other end, Pope was a spectator throughout the first half, with Newcastle’s defence, statistically the best in the Premier League, successfully containing both Wilfried Zaha and Eberechi Eze, who was preferred to Michael Olise, whose dramatic stoppage-time free-kick had salvaged a point against Manchester United three days earlier.

That said, however, Palace centre-half Chris Richards should probably have done better in first-half stoppage time when he headed over from a corner.

Sven Botman spurned a similar opportunity for Newcastle shortly after the hour mark, heading over from the edge of the six-yard box, and with the game stuck in something of a midfield rut, Palace’s hopes of piercing the Magpies rearguard were dented when Wilfried Zaha was forced to hobble off with a hamstring injury.

Zaha has been Palace’s attacking talisman for most of the season, but it was actually his replacement, Mateta, who went closest to breaking the deadlock with 17 minutes left.

Matete swivelled neatly in the area in order to get a shot away, but in front of the watching Gareth Southgate, Pope showcased all his athletic qualities as he tipped the ball over the bar.

Crystal Palace (4-2-3-1): Guaita 7; Ward 7 (Clyne 71), Guehi 7, Richards 7, Mitchell 6; Doucoure 6, Schlupp 5 (Hughes 64); Ayew 5, Eze 6 (Olise 64), Zaha 6 (Mateta 64); Edouard 5 (Ozoh 89).

Subs (not used): Johnstone (gk), Riedewald, Milivojevic, Morrison.

Newcastle (4-3-3): Pope 8; Trippier 7, Schar 7, Botman 8, Burn 7; Guimaraes 6, Longstaff 6, Willock 6 (Saint-Maximin 68); Almiron 6 (Murphy 86), Wilson 6 (Isak 68), Joelinton 7.

Subs (not used): Dubravka (gk), Lascelles, Lewis, Manquillo, Ritchie, Anderson.