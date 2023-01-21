Bowen brace sinks Toffees and lifts West Ham out of drop zone

West Ham 2

Everton 0

West Ham lifted themselves out of the relegation zone after Jarrod Bowen’s first-half double sealed a 2-0 win over bottom club Everton.

The Hammers, who were level on points with Everton before the start of proceedings, secured a priceless victory in their quest to remain in the Premier League. In what has been a trying season for David Moyes’ men, West Ham were finally on the receiving end of a positive result.

Defeat for Everton saw the Toffees drop to 19th in the Premier League, as doubts over Frank Lampard’s future at the club continued to grow.

Neither side took the early initiative but Everton should have taken the lead in the 16th minute when Yerry Mina fired over from well in the West Ham penalty area. There were calls for a handball against Angelo Ogbonna but VAR waved away Everton’s appeals.

The desperate nature of both sides’ play was evident by the anguish from both sets of supporters, with neither team able to impose themselves in the opening exchanges.

But after countless West Ham attacks petering out, David Moyes’ men finally seized the initiative in the 35th minute to take the lead. A deep cross from Emerson was flicked towards goal by Nayef Aguerd, and Jarrod Bowen applied the finishing touch, jabbing the ball past Jordan Pickford to give the Hammers a crucial advantage.

No sooner were Everton licking their wounds from conceding the first goal that they found themselves two-nil down courtesy of Bowen’s second of the game. Michail Antonio was afforded too much space down the Everton left-hand side, and after evading two challenges from James Tarkowski, the forward was able to tee up Bowen to smash the ball into an empty net for his and West Ham’s second, much to the delight of Moyes and the West Ham faithful.

Everton were at fives and sixes defensively as West Ham saw out the rest of the first half comfortably.

West Ham continued to dominate the game during the second half and were unlucky not to add a third 73 minutes in after Declan Rice could only fire narrowly past the post after one of his signature lung-busting runs.

Tarkowski then denied Bowen a chance for his hat-trick in the final ten minutes of the match but West Ham held on for a vital win to lift themselves out of the bottom three.

Defeat for Everton leaves the Toffees in 19th place, with no sign of a quick fix in sight.

West Ham: Fabianski 6, Coufal 5, Zouma 6, Ogbonna 6, Aguerd 5, Emerson (Downes, 81’) 6, Rice 7, Paqueta (Soucek, 71’) 6, Bowen 8, Antonio (Ings, 71’) 7, Benrahma (Johnson, 81’) 6.

Subs not used: Areola, Cresswell, Kehrer, Fornals, Lanzini.

Everton: Pickford 6, Coleman (Davies, HT) 5, Tarkowski 4.5, Mina 4, Coady 5, Mykolenko (McNeil, HT) 4.5, Onana 5, Gueye 4.5, Iwobi 6, Gray 6, Calvert-Lewin 5.

Subs not used: Begovic, Holgate, Vinagre, Gordon, Simms, Maupay, Price.

Referee: Stuart Attwell: 6