Tom Browne's ratification as FAI director defeated at FAI AGM

The FAI had its first-ever rejected director after delegates at Saturday’s resumed FAI annual general meeting opted against ratifying schoolboys/girls nominee Tom Browne.

The Waterford underage league stalwart has been on the board for 18 months but his extension, along with Packie Bonner and Robert Watt, was subject to approval at today’s gathering of the General Assembly.

Between those in attendance at the Liffey Valley Hotel and connecting online, 100 of the 142 delegates participated in an event convened to conclude matters unfinished at the last virtual attempt on December 15.

Questions around the procedures to Browne’s nomination, however, had been flagged to the FAI in midweek and again during the gathering by Derek Moore on behalf of the Leinster Football Association and John Earley, ex-FAI board member and Schoolboy FAI (SFAI) member.

In his address to the audience, while Moore had no issues with Browne’s credentials, the protocols in this era of the modernised FAI corporate governance came under attack and duly reflected in the subsequent ballot.

The exercise, overseen by Electoral Committee Chairman Jim Moran, returned results of five ballots – with Browne’s candidature defeated 46-44.

Of the others, who all pitched their CVs from the lectern, Bonner swept through by a resounding 92/4 majority and Watt by 85 to eight.

Niamh O’Mahony, elected by the professional pillar to replace Dick Shakespeare, was also endorsed 85/8.

Arising from Browne’s defeat, the Schoolboys/girls FAI (SFAI) must regroup and conduct a new nomination procedure.

Despite President Gerry McAnaney stating after the outcome that Browne has retired, it was confirmed afterwards that he is not debarred from a rerun. If so, he is sure to face competition from another candidate in the biggest wing of the FAI catering for 100,000 juvenile players up to 16.

It remains to be seen whether any rival will be female. The FAI have been on a journey to comply with state-aid linked gender quotas, a task seemingly complete when Gary Twohig and Chairman Roy Barrett last week confirmed their departures this year from independent seats.

Presuming both of those vacancies are being filled by women, it would meet the five minimum correlating to 40%, but four of those are on the independent side.

FAI chief executive Jonathan Hill noted afterwards that this unexpected twist offered a platform to swell the female presence at the top table..

"Hopefully now, if that person is so minded, they will ensure a female candidate to put forward," said Hill.

"It’s an unexpected opportunity for us to continue to address something which, Roy has said very clearly last week, that we want to get to a point where we hit that 40pc target. Not just us but every national governing body in relation to the composition of the board.

"The way it fell this time around, there were two directors from the football side, three from the independent side.

"The conversations were accelerated more that way. We’d like to have a balance in everything, but the most important thing is to get to 40% by the end of 2023.

McAnaney added about the Browne result: “This is a sad day for Tom but he will rise again.

“Tom worked at every level of football, coaching the likes of Jayson Molumby, Lee O’Connor and John O'Shea, and someone of his experience would be a huge loss to the board. He will do what he does best by encouraging more volunteers.

Also on today’s agenda was the acceptance of Kerry FC as a senior League of Ireland club, a motion that gained 93 backers. For some unknown reason, three delegates voted against.