Liverpool and Chelsea play out stalemate at Anfield

LIVERPOOL 0 CHELSEA 0

Graham Potter saw Chelsea avoid a defeat that would have increased speculation about his long-term job security but the goalless draw did little for either team’s hopes of a top-four finish.

The draw left Chelsea with just five points from their last available 15, but with six new players in at Stamford Bridge already this month, Potter’s position does appear to be stabilising.

The afternoon appeared to have started in the worst possible fashion for the home side, when Chelsea had the ball in their net after only two minutes.

A Conor Gallagher corner ended with an untidy passage of play and Thiago Silva shooting against the post. Kai Havertz netted the rebound but, after a VAR delay, the effort was correctly ruled out for offside.

That was the closest either side could come to an opening goal in a first half that underlined both teams’ problems.

A Hakim Ziyech free-kick allowed Benoit Badiashile a close-range header which Alisson saved superbly and another free-kick handed Havertz a difficult chance which he failed to get on target from six yards.

Not until the 38th minute, and a deflected Thiago Alcantara shot, did Liverpool get a chance on target although it was easily saved by Kepa.

However, the second half opened with Ibrahima Konate chancing his arm, with an audacious 45-yard lob that just cleared the Chelsea goal, and the hosts began to look more threatening.

Cody Gakpo headed over, after an Andy Robertson free-kick, and in the 69th minute the Dutchman was played in by substitute Darwin Nunez but could only shoot straight at Kepa.

By that stage, Potter had thrown on new signing Mykhailo Mudryk for his debut and the Ukrainian forward was soon in the action, finding Ziyech who cut in before shooting just over.

Mudryk also shot into the side-netting and mis-controlled, just six yards out, as he chased a Ziyech through ball.

Liverpool broke, to relieve the Chelsea pressure, with Nunez racing clear of Thiago Silva and producing a shot which Kepa held well at his near post.

As the stalemate continued, the managers treated Anfield to the rare sight of six substitutes being made at the same time although one of the players being replaced, injured Chelsea defender Trevor Chalobah went with a yellow card for not leaving the field quickly enough.

An earlier sub, Trent Alexander-Arnold snatched at a chance soon after, from a Nunez cross, as Liverpool pressed for a much-needed home win although Robertson was required to perform a superb injury-time challenge to deny Carney Chukwumeka.

Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson 7; Milner 6 (Alexander-Arnold 71, 6), Konate 6, Gomez 6, Robertson 8; Keita 6 (Nunez 62, 7), Bajcetic 5 (Fabinho 82), Thiago Alcantara 6; Elliott 5 (Jones 82), Salah 6, Gakpo 6 (Henderson 82). Substitutes (not used) Oxlade-Chamberlain, Tsimikas, Matip, Kelleher.

Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Kepa 6; Chalobah 6 (Azpilicueta 81), Thiago Silva 7, Badiashile 7, Cucurella 7; Gallagher 7, Jorginho 6; Ziyech 8, Mount 7 (Chukwuemeka 81), Hall 5 (Mudryk 54, 5); Havertz 6 (Aubameyang 81). Substitutes (not used) Loftus-Cheek, Bettinelli, Koulibaly, Fofana, Humphreys.

Referee: M Oliver 6